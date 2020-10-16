The corona momentum is over: the government isn’t that good – politics

Since Corona, the government has the upper hand. Whoever rules, can decide, can move things, whoosh, that was well received by the population. But that is no guarantee of lasting harmony. In addition, it can be said that the government’s assessment of corona issues – it is not yet known how the renewed tightening of protective measures will be received – not at all. It must be hoped that the government itself knows this and is not intoxicated by approval ratings.

For example the Minister of Transport: Apart from the government and the CSU, there are probably not many voices in this country who find reasons why Andreas Scheuer is still in office. The car toll costs the taxpayer hundreds of millions of euros and the investigation committee makes it clear how much this can be directly attributed to Scheuer.

For example, the Minister of Labor: half of the country has been working from home for six months, then the right to do so must be regulated by law, then what? It’s about 24 days a year. Do two days a month. Almost nothing. You can then – taking into account the time-consuming and money-consuming revolt that the project is already provoking on the employer’s side – right away.

For example, the Minister of Justice, who has only just become famous for her stupid idea of ​​introducing a bill on insolvency law in feminized form, ie with job titles only in female form. Which meant the bill had to be rewritten.

Sample Interior Minister: Horst Seehofer is still a miracle that can get annoying. There is no racism in the police force. The Ministry of the Interior that he founded cannot boast of one successful project. But he found it necessary after a completely fruitless ministerial attack on a columnist.

Take the example of the Minister of Economic Affairs: nothing is really moving forward. Problem-free mobile calls are still a matter of luck and e-cars remain a challenge for the willingness to take risks, because a nationwide network of e-petrol stations is no longer in sight. Dedication to questions about the future looks different.

Finance Minister for example: Olaf Scholz has two financial scandals with Wirecard and Cum-Ex, to which he cannot answer questions convincingly. In addition, his department stands for Germany’s slow stance in the fight against money laundering and the pointless reduction in VAT to 16 percent, which costs the state a lot and little for the individual.

Take the Chancellor, for example: she is the boss of “Vons Janze”, but let Scheuer’s staff, who need treatment, go through as if there was nothing. And then there is the expansion of the chancery, which the Federal Court of Auditors says is too large and which is calculated as both opaque and inadequate. Are the others paying? Particularly doubtful: the day-care center for twelve to fifteen children of employees of the chancellery for 2.8 million euros. Is that important? Mediocre? Or formulated for the surveys: is that okay? Probably not. The government got good polls when it tackled the corona crisis when it was new. That has since changed. The Schwupps effect is over.