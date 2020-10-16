The A14 Bionic is now more powerful than a PS4 (CPU AND GPU)!

This is a perfect example of the power of the A14 Bionic processor that powers the new iPhone 12/12 Pro and iPad Air 4. The Geekbench 5 and Geekbench Metal (GPU) tests actually show that the latest generation of the Apple chip outperforms pure performance … a PS4! The difference in performance is found in single-core and multi-core calculations, but also in graphical calculations.

The PS4’s Intel CPU achieved a Geekbench 5 score between 800 and 1000 points in the single-core area and up to 3500 points in the multi-core area. The A14 Bionic explodes these results with 1600 points in single-core and around 4000 points in multi-core! What’s even more surprising is that the A14 now outperforms the PS4 in the graphics area! The performance of the PS4’s GPU corresponds to that of an Nvidia GTX 1050 (1.8 tflops), which corresponds to a score of around 10,100 points in the METAL test. The A14 Bionic breaks the 12,000 point mark (12,570 to be precise) in the same METAL test. The A14 is even the first mobile chip to outperform a PS4 in terms of graphics performance. All that remains is to develop games or apps that use all of these possibilities …