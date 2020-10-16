from the laboratory to the takeover by the economic players

The break with the confidential POC for delivery and handling by business users, a sign of wider data culture diffusion, is becoming a fundamental trend in the marketplace.

Take the turn of data and AI for business

2020 is the time of maturity for data and AI. For some years now, companies and projects related to their technologies have multiplied with the development of real specialist knowledge and strong ambitions, be it through a DataLab or by setting up a supporting data organization. the diffuse use of the data. Like Carrefour and its € 2.8 billion investment by 2022 or Air Liquide and the establishment of “Smart Innovative Centers” around the world, big companies have taken action. The Data Science and Data Engineering teams are improving their skills, data architectures are being redesigned to enable continuous and real-time ingestion of data, and data initiatives are being implemented in all company departments on important topics such as customer relationships (chatbots, semantic analysis), marketing (marketing automation, personalization of campaigns and recommendations), process automation (RPA) or even operational excellence (predictive maintenance). In all of these areas, many POCs have been implemented to demonstrate the value of data in use, with data teams remaining the primary owners and users. In order to achieve the ROI promised with regard to the considerable investments, the switch to massive industrialization is now the challenge. This move brings data closer to business users and really puts data at the service of daily performance.

Data as a lever for value creation

This provision of data in the company’s companies is based on the implementation of a data-driven model for governance and organization. In this model, strategic and operational decisions are based on the use of data and the permanent availability of quantitative analysis at all levels, from top management to the field, reducing the distance and time between the decision and the action. To do this, the data approach must be based on strategic priorities and overriding business topics. Total Direct Energie and its Prédidém program, which is responsible for predicting the move of subscribers, are part of this perspective by working through the collaboration between the tool that creates the customer lists and the person responsible for supporting the customer Hopefully, along the way, you should better understand one of the main drivers of brain drain in this sector. Overall, the data evaluation can take two forms:

Internal evaluation: predictive marketing, ultra-personalization of the customer experience, optimization of internal processes, etc. External evaluation: monetization of customer data, partnership relationships for data, etc.

Big data is gradually transforming into smart data, where intelligence and mastery of data replace excessive storage space and retrospective reflection to leverage, at a business level, the leverage that detailed analysis of data (market, customers, competitive, etc.) requires. By bringing together, structuring and analyzing all the data that influences pricing, particularly the competitive landscape data, a retailer specializing in home appliances was able to gain new insights into its multi-channel pricing positioning and optimize its margins. The data processing shows the paths to be followed and the errors to be corrected and supports the decision-making of managers and operating personnel.

The democratization of data within organizations through the development of concrete use cases

The use cases of AI are expanding: the automatic processing of emails, the assistance with medical diagnosis, the automatic detection of product quality defects and the prediction of events make up only a small part of the research area. AI application for companies. AI is thus an opportunity to humanize and qualitatively improve the relationship. In any case, this is the conviction of Manutan, who used a collaboration with the semantic analysis solution Golem.ai to develop three use cases (support in answering tenders, automatic processing of voucher orders and automatic processing of e-mails) and optimize their processes. Bringing employees closer to using data has therefore become a priority for companies, increasing the number of democratization and internal training programs.

In order to become data-centric and constantly provide new data to employees so that they can make the most of its usefulness, the company must essentially overcome three challenges. The first at the level of its “data factory”. The organization must be designed in such a way that new data is constantly ingested and enriched in order to make it accessible to the greatest number as quickly as possible. The cloud has emerged as the answer to this new way of consuming data as it is no longer possible to manage upgrades or scale-ups in a world dominated by big data.

The second challenge concerns people: creating the connection between the job and this shared data doesn’t just involve bringing together new profiles such as data scientists, data engineers, data analysts, developers, data architects, data stewards, business translators, data officers, etc. But to also develop traditional profiles in order to be able to understand each other, work hand in hand with these data specialists and use them operationally. Online training program (MooC), setting up innovation labs, organizing data challenges, school partnerships, internal communication about the benefits of AI, feedback, buying up startups or setting up an incubator, AI café … are among the levers that have emerged to acculturate all employees.

In order to combine these first two challenges, data governance remains. This is perhaps the most critical and the one that separates leaders from followers. Indeed, an adopted data culture supported by well-established rules enables high profits in a context where data lives. To do this, everyone needs to know their role in the data value chain. Depending on the context, the data scientists are aggregated or routed to the services that are closest to the business units. A chief data officer and, increasingly, a data protection officer have been appointed to comply with the standards for data use of the GDPR. This organization is also supported by governance tools like Collibra (the little Belgian shoot … already worth 1 billion euros) so that the user is constantly informed of the data available, a device that is even more important than the data are unmanned, that it is constantly updated and that a lot of external data on competition, consumer behavior and the environment can be accessed.

Data and AI in the current context are disrupted by Covid

Despite this prospect, actors in the digital age are currently facing a new challenge: the Covid-19 epidemic and its sudden changes in trends and consumption habits have undermined some of the prediction algorithms based on it, historical data shows AI limits in this context. The Covid-19 is urging us to rethink the approaches established on historical data, to integrate more external data into the models in order to identify weak signals in real time and recognize trends. The current context has thus highlighted the shortcomings of AI, but also paradoxically highlighted the role that data analysis can play in the face of uncertainty and lack of visibility.

The acceleration of the transformations induced by the COVID period will have served as an indicator: while we expected that the large performance gaps caused by the use of data by 2025, remote collaboration, flow automation and revisions will occur, prediction algorithms have the ease differential between the Actors updated faster than expected. The year 2021 will be the year of confirmation of a shift towards general business management and use based on data. There are many challenges for the successful diffusion of these technologies in all layers of a company and for the successful industrialization of many projects that are sometimes still in the POC stage.