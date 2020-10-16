Pre-order the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro: let’s go!

It’s D-Day: The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are now available for pre-order! The first models will be shipped from Apple, resellers and operators on October 23rd.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro both have 6.1-inch OLED displays and the A14 chip. The Pro model has more RAM (6 GB versus 4 GB for the iPhone 12), three photo sensors on the back, a LiDAR scanner and a stainless steel phone (aluminum for the iPhone 12).

The iPhone 12 mini is available in 64, 128 and 256 GB for € 809, € 859 and € 979, respectively. The iPhone 12 Pro is available in 128, 256 and 512 GB for € 1,159, € 1,279 and € 1,509, respectively. The first is available from the Apple Online Store at this address and the second is available at this address.

iPhone 12 Mini? iPhone 12 Pro Max?

But where are the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max? You’ll have to wait a little longer if you want these 5.4 “and 6.7” models. They can be pre-ordered from November 6th. The marketing takes place one week later, namely on November 13th.