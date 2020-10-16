Should take place in November: EU summit in Berlin canceled due to corona politics

The European Union canceled its summit on China in Berlin in November due to the dramatic increase in the number of corona infections. “In terms of contacts, I think that’s a necessary message,” Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday at the EU summit on Brexit in Brussels.

The heads of state or government of the European Union wanted to meet on November 16 for a special summit on Chinese policy in Berlin. The date was only set at the beginning of October at the last EU summit.

An EU-China summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping was originally scheduled for September in Leipzig. However, it was canceled long ago due to the corona pandemic. Instead, there was only a video conference between Merkel (CDU) and the leaders of the EU with the Chinese president. (dpa)