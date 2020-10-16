IPad Air 4 can be pre-ordered

Apple is starting pre-orders for the iPad Air 4 today. The tablet was announced during a keynote speech last month. The first copies of the fourth generation iPad Air will be delivered on October 23. The iPad will be available for purchase on the same day.

The new iPad has a 10.9-inch screen with True Tone and P3 technologies. It takes up a large part of the front, which explains the fine margins. Apple took the opportunity to remove the home button and put Touch ID on the lock button. The tablet has the A14 chip that also runs the iPhone 12. For the photo there is a 12-megapixel sensor on the back. It’s the same as the iPad Pro and can record in 4K at 60 frames per second. Apple has attached a 7 megapixel sensor to the front. It is capable of recording 1080p at 60 frames per second. On the other hand, the tablet has a USB-C connector that replaces the Lightning connector, support for the second generation Apple Pencil, and support for the Magic keyboard.

Four models are available: 64 GB Wi-Fi for € 669, 64 GB Wi-Fi + 4G for € 809, 256 GB Wi-Fi for € 839 and 256 GB Wi-Fi + 4G for € 979. They can now be pre-ordered from the Apple Online Store.

There is also the possibility of pre-ordering from resellers: