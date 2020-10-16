Corona Hits Intelligence: Full Leadership of Federal Office for Constitution Protection Contaminated – Political

The entire top of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) is infected with the corona virus. After President Thomas Haldenwang tested positive on Monday, Vice Presidents Sinan Selen and Michael Niemeier were also hit this week. The “Spiegel” reported on this first.

Obviously, “the entire BfV management and a few employees tested positive for Covid-19,” the press service said. The federal office’s work was nonetheless “completely secure.” The BfV had prepared for such incidents “including through a crisis team that has been active since the start of the pandemic”. Haldenwang and the deputy bosses continue to conduct official business from the home office. Haldenwang, now 60, has headed Germany’s domestic intelligence service for about two years.