Popularization of teleworking, consequences as yet undetermined

“Employees want to return to the office, but want the world of work to be redefined for a hybrid model that combines both on-site and remote work,” said Barco at the beginning of its report on its study on work organization “after Covid-19” .

The Barco study was carried out by the ClickShare subsidiary, which is developing a video conferencing solution. It is based on a panel of 1,750 employees in 7 countries: USA, France, Germany, Great Britain, Australia, India, United Arab Emirates (UAE). All respondents work in offices. Care was taken in the study to exclude entrepreneurs and freelancers who generally have no colleagues. Their way of working was therefore less influenced by the measures in connection with the SARS-CoV-2 crisis than that of office workers.

Workers lacked social life in the office, although only 31% of French and American respondents reported a lack and a sense of exclusion. India, followed by the UK at 42%, has the highest rate at 49% of those who have no social connections with their peers.

If the ClickShare survey shows that the French lack little social life in the office, a study by FIFG shows that 62% of those surveyed believe they have psychological side effects after the Covid-19 epidemic. Teleworking creates isolation that is difficult for a species as social as humans to live with: “During childbirth we talked a lot about mental health, both in the media and in conversations with loved ones, because anyone can was to measure the risk of childbirth, ”notes psychiatrist and epidemiologist Astrid Chevance, who confided in Causette.

Mental health disorders: the difficult distinction between teleworking and detention

38% of French employees surveyed by ClickShare found that working from home became less enjoyable over time. With this number, French employees are among the least critical of this new approach to work. Those whose conditions continued to deteriorate were workers in India (77%), the United Arab Emirates (60%) and Australia (51%).

Either the French didn’t want to work from home already, or other factors like fear of getting sick or losing a loved one were affecting them. “Even if we still have poorly precise and up-to-date data on the psychological consequences of Covid-19, we can clearly see that a new part of the population without a psychiatric history is providing advice for mental disorders,” explains Astrid Chevance. The most common disorders are those of sleep. Anxiety attacks, persistent anxiety, depression, and suicidal tendencies are also common … When a company’s employees are exposed to too much stress due to consequences, this is the whole structure who is affected.

Telework: Remote communication does not offer the same possibilities

ClickShare highlights the beneficial role of informal interactions in office life. Information that is spontaneously exchanged outside of meeting rooms is beneficial for collaboration, productivity and the social aspect of working life. 39% of French respondents believe that the frequency of meetings has increased compared to last year, be it due to the decrease in these natural interactions or to deal with the crisis situation. The French body is not the most affected by the increase in meetings. India is again the hardest hit country. 75% of respondents believe they have more.

Respondents from the seven countries surveyed believe that some meetings require face-to-face meetings. This is the case during a meeting with a new contact, business decisions, or conflict management. Of these three cases, resolving a dispute with a colleague is the most important, face-to-face, according to the panel, with 49% of responses. 39% are indifferent to assistance in dispute resolution and 12% do not feel concerned.

In most cases, however, respondents did not have negative comments about video meetings. They think 52% of participants are better prepared, 47% less time wasted, and 39% less chatter.

Connect via video conference … not that easy!

On the one hand it saves time, on the other hand the respondents raised several technical problems. 65% of them state that they cannot connect to the virtual video conference room to allow external guests to meet and connect. 56% say they have difficulty finding the link to their meeting and connecting audio, video and hands-free devices. 64% report having difficulty sharing their screen. 58% say the video conferencing platform is incompatible with the computer equipment in their meeting room. After all, 57% have difficulty using a touch screen.

Given these difficulties, 64% of French respondents are likely to say they prefer to use their own laptop. Of all study participants, 19% have a preference for the video conference room, 18% prefer their smartphone and only 8% have their tablet as their favorite tool.

Video conferencing and teleworking: an organization that is normalizing

56% of respondents believe videoconferencing meetings will be one-click before next year. Respondents expect technologies to evolve rapidly to improve the conditions for remote working. 61% of them assume that virtual reality tools will soon make it possible to identify an employee who is not “real”. An achievable expectation, as the launch of Infinite Office through Facebook shows. 67% imagine that an artificial intelligence will soon create minutes of meetings based on the participants and their engagements.

You rightly hope for improvement. In fact, 77% of respondents use their company’s video conference rooms at least once a week and 28% use them daily. These results testify to the emergence of a new way of working that is already well advanced.

On LinkedIn, psychiatrist Bertrand Lievre notes an increase in postpartum psychiatric consultations, a time marked by widespread teleworking. “The hospital activity in psychiatry is really very strong with an increase in the length of stay, which is not without consequences for waiting in the emergency room. In the city’s psychological medical centers, requests for consultations have increased significantly, especially new requests from patients who are not known to our services, ”he explains. Social relationships are difficult to quantify and it is even more complex to grasp the consequences of generalizing homework.

If one follows the disclosure theory developed by Michaël Keller, which states that assuming one behavior is enough to normalize it, if today 2 days of teleworking per week become the norm, in 5 years it will be maybe 3 days and in 10 years it will be whole week. It is therefore important to think about the ramifications in order to adequately prepare for teleworking – for example by setting a number of days not to be exceeded – before popularizing this new way of working without forgetting to ask , who is it. could benefit.