Chris Rock praises the 5G millimeter of the iPhone 12 Pro (US only)

This is known as turning the knife into the wound. The unmistakable Chris Rock praises the 5G millimeter of the latest iPhone 12 Pro in a commercial for the operator Verizon. The clip is removed and we see that Chris Rock appears to live in a real palace of the Arabian Nights, which will do nothing to mitigate the image of Apple products intended for the rich among us.

In the 30th minute the spot lasts, the lively Chris discusses the benefits of the “ultra-fast” millimeter 5G for 4K video streaming or even online multiplayer (with League of Legend Mobile, of course). To tell the truth, this pretty speech doesn’t really concern us: the 5G millimeter is actually missing from the models of the iPhone 12 Pro sold outside of the US. Obviously, this is a shame in absolute terms: millimeter 5G offers much faster speed than traditional 5G, but has greater difficulty in negotiating certain obstacles (e.g. walls). The fact remains that France will not be equipped for 5G millimeters until … 2025.