The collage atlas: a beautiful journey into the heart of animated illustrations (Apple Arcade Release)

The Collagen Atlas could very well be nominated in the category of the most original game of the year. Its developer, John Evelyn, spent no less than 4 years refining this title artistically … artistically. The 3D graphics give the impression of sketched illustrations that would be given an extra dimension (on the z-axis my former spatial geometry teacher would say). The gameplay consists of finding certain clues in the middle of these real tableaux living. The game is short, but after all, it’s about “the journey” and playing something radically different.

In addition, you need to know more about it.

2D illustrations are literally brought to life in the collage atlas

A rumor recently said that Apple wanted to equip Apple Arcade with addicting titles that could keep the player up over time (a bit like free-to-play). The arrival of the Collagen Atlas contradicts this strategic decision. And to be honest, that’s good.