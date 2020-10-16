Zoom is taking care of the end-to-end encryption that will be rolled out next week

Starting next week, Zoom will be rolling out its end-to-end encryption option. This feature has been promised by the service for months and will initially roll out via a 30-day technical preview (experimental version) next week to collect feedback from the first users, VentureBeat notes. The end-to-end encryption then goes through three validation phases before a global and, above all, final start takes place. This announcement, made by Zoom during the Zoomtopia event earlier this week, comes as the video conferencing platform tries to enrich its service. At the same time, the group announced, for example, the imminent introduction of an integrated platform that should facilitate the successful holding of remote events or courses. Part of that effort also includes the launch of the Zapps platform, which allows third-party applications to be added directly to Zoom video calls.

Optional encryption that only a few participants can participate in

As our colleagues at 01Net show, the experimental version of end-to-end encryption does not allow you to use all of Zoom’s usual functions, at least not initially. This makes it impossible to connect to a meeting before the host arrives. Live transcriptions and cloud recordings are also blocked. We have also learned that the number of participants in encrypted end-to-end meetings will be limited to 200.

Zoom seems to have taken this functionality seriously. To activate it, you need to go to the user account settings. A green padlock will then appear on the user interface and the encryption keys will be generated locally on each computer and then distributed by an asymmetric cryptographic algorithm, explains 01Net. The host can also provide security codes to participants to confirm that end-to-end encryption is working.

Note that Zoom plans to further improve security. For example, the company has already announced its next goal to improve the security of authentication processes.