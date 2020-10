Global Albumin Market Innovations, Business Opportunities, Emerging Trends, Future Growth & Forecast 2026||Novozymes A/S., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, China Biologic Products Inc

SEGMENTATION: GLOBAL ALBUMIN MARKET

By Type Human Serum Albumin Bovine Serum Albumin Recombinant Albumin Application

Application Drug Delivery Therapeutics Culture Media Vaccine Ingredient Others

Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacifi Middle East and Africa



FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN ALBUMIN MARKET

High prevalence of liver disease

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – United States, numbers of people diagnosed with having liver disease were 4.9 million in the country. This signifies the need of people developing a state where their livers are not able to produce albumin anymore. This is expected to cause significant demand for the product, due to its essential nature in major bodily functions such as transportation of essential vitamins, minerals and hormones.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand of albumins in research and development activities is expected to drive the market growth

Increase in the use of albumin for non-therapeutic applications is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Adverse reactions and unreasonable use of albumin is expected to restrain the market growth

Strict regulations by government authorities is also expected to restrain the market growth

