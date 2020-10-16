When Does Journalism Turn into Manipulation ?: How Twitter and Facebook Could Affect US Elections – Politics

Perhaps the luridly announced text in the tabloid “New York Post” was one of those hotly debated “October surprises” that many observers of the US presidential campaign have long been waiting for.

Especially the supporters of Donald Trump, who has slipped further and further in favor of voters in recent weeks. The article called a “smoking gun” – that is, absolutely watertight – against Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the “Ukraine affair”.

The information must come from stolen emails. The circumstances: rather dubious. The alleged evidence: more than thin. Normally, that wouldn’t stop Trump supporters from sharing such content widely.

In this case, however, barely three weeks before the elections, the social networks intervened. Facebook severely restricted the distribution of the text until a fact-check revealed the truth of the text. Twitter completely prevented the text from being shared.

How do you deal with stolen data?

The trial could be described as a successful prevention of electoral manipulation. However, the case is a bit more complicated and also has implications for the dissemination of journalistic research during election campaigns. How do social media determine what is still journalism and what should already be considered electoral manipulation?

In the specific case of the “New York Post”, on the one hand, the question is whether and how to report stolen information from hackers or data thieves. According to the “New York Post,” the data came from a laptop delivered in 2019 by an unspecified person to an unspecified repair shop in Biden’s home state of Delaware.

It contained emails purporting to show Hunter Biden had introduced his father to a Ukrainian businessman – though Joe Biden claimed he never spoke to his son about his Ukrainian business. According to the “New York Post,” a video reportedly also on the laptop shows Hunter Biden in a clearly compromising context.

Doubtful circumstances, dubious evidence

It is unclear from which source the alleged data originated, and neither the shopkeeper nor the informant is named. It is therefore not possible to determine who made the alleged disclosures and what motives the source would have had for making the data public. The image files shown in the article also show significant inconsistencies with the New York Post story, as data analysts noted shortly after publication.

And the kind of data reportedly found shows clear features of what was already known as “Kompromat” at the time of the Soviet secret service KGB: real or fabricated material used specifically to damage a person’s long-term reputation.

Video 16-10-2020, 9:21 am 00:59 min. Trump and Biden fight remotely TV duel

So there are good reasons to be extremely careful with your New York Post research. Especially after the experiences of the US presidential election campaign in 2016, when reports of stolen emails by hackers from Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton dominated the coverage for weeks. The emails were likely sent to the public through Russian secret services to influence the outcome of the elections.

On the other hand, the case also touches on the question of how social media in general should deal with research by traditional media companies. For example, tweets from Donald Trump are marked with warnings. However, the fact that a print medium research service potentially relevant to the public debate is being limited in its reach – even before a fact-check is completed – is new.

Because of their market power, social networks have in effect become infrastructure providers in political communication. In view of the federal elections next year, these criteria could also become relevant to German politics, according to which Twitter and Facebook activate their protective mechanisms against electoral manipulation and, if necessary, also apply against investigations by local media companies.

Twitter discloses criteria

Twitter is very transparent on this topic: just hours after the article in the “New York Post” was not distributed, the company posted the reasons for the move via the @ TwitterSafety account.

For example, the article published personal information, such as email addresses or phone numbers, that violated Twitter rules. In addition, Twitter has been resisting the distribution of hacked material in general since 2018. The article makes images and links readily available to the public. Purely reporting a hack – without making the data accessible – is allowed.

Twitter Germany was not available to inquire about the role such rules play in protecting the 2021 federal election from manipulation.

Andy Stone, Facebook spokesman in the US, referred for his company to the standard procedures established in 2019 to prevent election manipulation, which, among other things, ensure that the circulation of articles is restricted as long as a fact-check is in progress.

When a decision is made to make such a fact check and which indicators lead to this, the guidelines do not show. Facebook Germany described the issue of criteria for the 2021 federal elections compared to Tagesspiegel Background as “speculative” and did not want to elaborate on the topic.

Reporters Without Borders works on standards

Christian Mihr, general manager of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in Germany, told Tagesspiegel Background that his organization is basically in favor of classifying information from social media. This also applies to the “deprioritization” of content, ie less prominent presentation and delayed distribution.

“From the perspective of Reporters Without Borders, this is a much better way to deal with the phenomenon than removing such content,” said Mihr. “The problem remains, however, that in the absence of independent oversight or standards, the platforms judge truth and false statements.”

A working group in the context of the Forum for Information and Democracy, set up by RSF, is currently working on the question of what such independent monitoring could look like and according to which standards content should be handled.

The group is led by Filipino media entrepreneur Maria Ressa, founder of the news portal “Rappler”, and former Dutch politician and internet rights expert Marietje Schaake. According to Mihr, the panel will present results shortly.

Meanwhile, Twitter follows: On Thursday afternoon, the short messaging service blocked @ teamtrump’s account after an attempt was made to share a video featuring content from the “New York Post” article. The reason for this was a violation of community standards regarding the dissemination of personal data.