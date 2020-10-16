IPhone 12/12 Pro pre-order: delivery by November

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have been available for pre-order for two hours. The first models will be delivered on October 23. But for those who weren’t quick enough, we’ll have to wait until November.

Most of the iPhone 12 will still be available for delivery on October 23rd. However, some already experience a (small) delay. For example, models shipped between October 26th and 28th. This is especially true for the blue and green models.

As for the iPhone 12 Pro, some models will ship between October 28th and November 2nd. Others ship between November 2nd and 9th, others are dated between November 9th and 16th. In any case, the iPhone 12 Pro is heavily affected by the longer delivery times than the iPhone 12. It should be noted that the direct withdrawal from the Apple Store for the various iPhone 12s still applies for October 23.

