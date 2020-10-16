Brexit poker: whoever gets up first has lost – politics

The long saga of the negotiations on the Brexit separation treaty and subsequent trade agreement between the EU and Britain, which has never lacked tricks, threats and tactics, has gained a chapter since Friday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated that his country will have to prepare for a no-deal Brexit by the end of the year.

But Johnson wisely doesn’t leave the negotiating table. The British Prime Minister is too aware of the devastating economic consequences of the pandemic in Britain. It is no coincidence that Brexit is only marginally part of the public debate in Britain today. The country is primarily concerned with the question of how the spread of the corona virus can be limited. Johnson is currently grappling with a mayoral revolt in the north of England. They fear further corona-related restrictions will stifle the region’s economy.

Johnson had just managed to capture constituencies in these regions of Northern England from the Labor Party in last December’s general election. But the dispute over the right Corona policy causes the new voters to run away from Johnson.

The corona crisis is bad enough for Johnson

In this situation, the Downing Street landlord does not want his country to suffer additional job cuts, which would be inevitable without a trade deal Brexit – threats or threats. But if the EU were to introduce tariffs from January 2021, losses in UK export industries would be inevitable. Last year, 43 percent of British exports went to the EU. Conversely, the continent’s export economy is much less dependent on the UK market.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) at the EU summit in Brussels

Despite this unequal risk-sharing, the EU also wants a trade deal, even though the community is currently playing for a limited time – another popular means of putting pressure on the other in the Brexit saga. At the summit in Brussels there was also a demonstrative talk of a no deal scenario. But no one in the EU can use further economic upheaval.

So both sides will continue to negotiate – on issues such as a fair playing field and access for EU fishermen to British territorial waters. The coming weeks will show whether Great Britain actually leaves the EU’s internal market without an agreement.

Neither side wants to live with public debt

If this scenario, which is actually undesirable on both sides, occurs, both London and Brussels will be careful about one thing: do not leave the negotiating table first. Experience shows that whoever breaks off conversations first has to take public debt into account. As I said, there is no shortage of tactical games in the Brexit saga.