Medical Carts Market Size, Growth 2020-Industry & Technological Innovation : Major Players – AFC Industries, Chang Gung Medical Technology Co., Altus Inc., ITD GmbH, Life-Medic HealthCare Supplies

Market Analysis: Global Medical Carts Market

Global Medical Carts Market accounted to USD 721.1 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2130 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Key Market Competitors: Global Medical Carts Market

Some of the major players operating in medical carts market are AFC Industries, Chang Gung Medical Technology Co., Altus Inc., ITD GmbH, Life-Medic HealthCare Supplies Pte Ltd., Armstrong Medical Inc., Capsa Healthcare, Medline Industries Inc., Midmark Corporation, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Nortek, Inc., Omnicell Inc., Harloff, Ergotron, Inc., Enovate Medical, JACO Inc. and others.

Market Definition: Global Medical Carts Market

Medical carts are used for medical aid by facilitating to record, store, and dispense equipment, supplies, and patient information. They are medical trolley comprising compartments, set of drawers, and trays, they are used in hospital and medical settings to carry, transport, and dispense emergency supplies, medicines, medical instruments, and medical devices.

Segmentation: Global Medical Carts Market

Medical Carts Market : By Type

Emergency

Anesthesia

Procedure

Other carts

Medical Carts Market : By Product

Medical Storage Columns

Wall-Mounted Workstations

Mobile Computing Carts

Medication Carts

Medical Carts Market : By Material Type

Metal

Plastic

Wood

Medical Carts Market : By End- User

Hospitals

Nursing homes

Long term care centers

Clinics

Others

Medical Carts Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Altus, Inc. launched new workstation base and wall-mounted workstation, this new workstation is built with an improved durable material that can withstand a 250+ lb. An adult can stand on it without stressing or distorting. The company is also demoing its new and improved Reach, an affordable wall-mounted workstation.

In February 2019, Jaco Announces PerfectView AIO, it is a first EHR cart built for battery-powered all in one PCs. It helps nurses maneuver easily throughout the hospital and work closely and comfortably at the patient bedside.

Medical Carts Market Drivers :

Improving focus on patient safety

Increase in healthcare expenditure

Growth in investment on healthcare infrastructures

Technological developments

Medical Carts Market Restraints :

High cost of customized medical carts

Lack of skilled professionals

Reasons to Purchase this Report :

Current and future of global medical carts market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

