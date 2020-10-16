Smart Hospital Market Size, Growth 2020-Industry & Technological Innovation : Major Players – Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Medtronic, Qualcomm Technologies

With this Smart Hospital Market document, businesses can get details about market drivers and market restraints which help them to take presumption about reducing or growing the production of particular product. When globalization is growing day by day, many businesses call for global market research consisting of actionable market insights that support decision making. This global market report analyses chief factors of the market which provides precise data and information for the business growth. To implement this Smart Hospital Market research study, competent and advanced tools and techniques viz SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been employed.

Market Analysis and Insights of Global Smart Hospital Market

Smart hospital market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 102.31 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.2% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The rising awareness among the physicians and patients regarding the benefits of smart hospital has been directly impacting the growth of the market.

The major players covered in the smart hospital market report are Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Medtronic, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Honeywell International Inc, STANLEY Healthcare, SAP SE, Microsoft, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Cerner Corporation., McKesson Corporation, Advantech Co., Ltd, Proteus Digital Health, AdhereTech., Enlitic, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Welltok, Inc, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Prevalence of improved healthcare infrastructure, growing need of cost-effective solutions, introduction of internet of things (IoT), enabled devices and technologies, surging number of cases of chronic diseases and adoption of connected devices and instruments are some of the factors that will accelerate the growth of the smart hospital market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, increasing investment by the government and growth of emerging economies will further create new and ample opportunities for the growth of smart hospital market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Rising cost of connected devices and lack of awareness regarding internet of things enabled solutions and products are acting as a market restraint for the growth of smart hospital in the above mentioned forecast period.

This smart hospital market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on smart hospital market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Smart Hospital Market Scope and Market Size :

Smart hospital market is segmented on the basis of component, services rendered, artificial intelligence, connectivity and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of component, smart hospital market is segmented into hardware, systems and software, services. Hardware has been further segmented into medical devices. Medical devices have been further sub segmented into wearable external medical devices, implanted medical devices, stationary and supportive medical devices and semiconductor components. Semiconductor components have been further sub segmented into processors, sensors and connectivity ICS. Services have been further segmented into professional services and managed services. Professional services have been further sub segmented into consulting and integration services, support and maintenance services.

Smart hospital market has also been segmented on the basis of services rendered into general, specialty and super specialty.

On the basis of application, smart hospital market is segmented into remote medicine management, electronic health record & clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance.

On the basis of connectivity, smart hospital market is segmented into wired and wireless. Wireless has been further segmented into Wi-Fi, RFID, bluetooth, zigbee, near field communication (NFC) and others.

On the basis of artificial intelligence, smart hospital market is segmented into offering and technology. Offering has been further segmented into hardware, software and services. Services have been further sub segmented into deployment and integration, support and maintenance. Software has been further bifurcated into AI platform and solutions. Technology has been further segmented into natural language processing (NLP), context–aware processing, deep learning and querying method.

Smart Hospital Market Country Level Analysis :

Smart hospital market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, component, services rendered, artificial intelligence, connectivity and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the smart hospital market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the smart hospital market due to the prevalence of improved healthcare infrastructure and increasing adoption of artificial intelligence enabled products, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of increasing number of hospitals and surgical centres and provision of improved healthcare infrastructure.

The country section of the smart hospital market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration :

Smart hospital market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for smart hospital market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the smart hospital market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

