App Store: It is possible to pre-order an app up to 6 months in advance

Previously, iOS developers could place pre-orders for their apps in the App Store 90 days before their actual availability. Apple just updated the rules of its application store. This limit can now be set to 6 months (180 days). 180 days may seem overly long, but it’s still a fairly common time limit for consoles, with games sometimes opening a year in advance of launch. Times are changing on mobile devices too. Pre-orders for mobile titles were a quirk a few quarters ago, but it’s now common for iPhone games to be pre-ordered a few weeks before their release. This rule change could also allow studios to develop larger “Summer” titles with a little more leeway (as is already the case with consoles).

