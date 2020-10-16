France and the Netherlands in the lead with the European Commission against GAFA

France and the Netherlands are teaming up to convince the European Commission and other members of the European Union to curb the power of markets for technological superpowers that lead to unfair competition. The two countries sent a joint document calling for the establishment of an authority to regulate large technology companies and the introduction of a stricter rule to monitor GAFA (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon). France and the Netherlands also want Europe to have additional powers to fight these tech giants.

An important document is sent to the European Commission

In the document that will be sent to the European Commission in the coming days, France and the Netherlands are calling for an obligation for large groups to share the data they host. The two European countries believe that the technology giants have too much market power and that this is counterproductive for competition in Europe.

Cédric O, Secretary of State for Digital Transformation and Electronic Communications, assures us that the ultimate goal is to “fight foreclosure and ensure consumer choice”.

20 companies on a blacklist

Last week the European Union blacklisted 20 companies. Indeed, following the publication of the Antitrust Commission report, the GAFA is targeted by the American Congress confirming that it is anti-democratic.

The European Union calls for more transparency in the collection of information from its users. In addition, the EU wants to create new rules to combat disinformation and illegal content. A law is also expected to ensure that the way he works is fairer in early December.

Margrethe Vestager, Vice-President of the European Commission, will present the proposal for a new law that will allow the institution to have more powers, especially in overseeing the digital economy.

New law is expected by the end of the year

The European Commission is currently considering “how to improve the functioning of digital markets globally using the information gathered during these public consultations. It also completes the broader evidence-gathering process and remains keen to come forward with legislative proposals by the end of 2020, “said a spokesman for Europe’s largest body.

With the aim of rebalancing the balance of power between the European Union and the major foreign digital platforms, the Commission ensures that it works on the basis of criteria and rules out targeting any particular company.

On September 16, during a ceremonial address given by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, she insisted on the need to invest heavily in technology by 2030. An envelope of 150 billion dollars was specially created for this purpose. Europe strives to develop sovereign data rooms on a European cloud platform: GAIA-X. All with an emphasis on protecting user data.

Europe’s desire to contain the power of these large foreign companies and to monitor them upstream. For the United States, the discourse is different. After more than a year of investigating the anti-competitive practices of Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook, members of Congress have called for their activities to be dismantled, as their “democracy depends on it”. The years and even the months ahead will be decisive for the future of these companies, but also for their competitors.