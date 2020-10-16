Free mobile teases 5G plans for the same price as 4G

Orange has already presented its 5G packages. The prices rise to 94.99 € / month to have unlimited everything, including internet. Now everyone is waiting for Free Mobile, which happened a few years ago. The 4G plan was the same price as the 3G plan. Will we have the same this year?

In an interview with Les Échos, Xavier Niel was asked about 5G and the fact that raising prices could be an argument. “Wait until you see our offers! Says the CEO of Free. “All I can say is that 4G has not made it possible to raise prices in Europe. We are in very competitive markets, ”continues the manager.

There’s a lot of talk about 5G anyway, and that doesn’t necessarily have the right reasons. Some people are very concerned about everything environmental and health related. According to Xavier Niel, this rejection of the new network is “stressful” for reasons that are “often incomprehensible”. He adds, “As always, things will calm down at some point. But the wave is a little higher every time. I don’t know what will happen to 6G. “

On the subject of 5G, Xavier Niel states that it is not the network itself that pollutes the environment, but “our smartphones and PCs”. He believes we should “rethink the usage and renewal of our smartphones” instead of attacking the network. “This is the only real lever to reduce the sector’s energy consumption,” he says.

The unlimited plan is a request from the French

Another topic is the completely unlimited plan. Senators want to ban them, precisely with regard to the digital fingerprint. For Xavier Niel, “the unlimited plan is not the real problem”. He explains that the networks “have low energy consumption” and “the infinite also meets consumer demand”. The Fuehrer therefore does not try to block the French. “When you start telling them, stop consuming data and they will tell you it’s their freedom. There are already many limitations as we add more every day. “

Xavier Niel adds that making heavy consumers pay more is a thing of the past. “It would just go back. Who wants that? “Asks the CEO. He states that “it is already the consumer who pays the taxes imposed on telecommunications operators”.

5G will arrive at Free Mobile in late 2020

Thomas Reynaud, CEO of Iliad (parent company of Free), has already announced that Free Mobile’s 5G packages will be launched in late 2020. They will usually take place in late December.