What to do with nuclear waste ?: New dispute over Gorleben – politics

The delicate phase in which the search for a repository currently finds itself can be seen again in Gorleben – and also how controversial the process remains. Just a few weeks ago, when the Federal Agency for Final Storage (BGE) submitted its first interim report, the site fell out of the process.

The relief from environmental associations and anti-nuclear initiatives has been tremendous. But probably not with Wolfram König, president of the Federal Office for the Safety of Nuclear Waste Management (base). In the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” he had said that it was problematic that Gorleben had dropped out of the procedure in the first step, even before the public participated.

Coal phasing out, climate change, sector coupling: the briefing for the energy and climate sector. For decision-makers and experts from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs.

Test now for free!

The Greens’ response was swift. “I hope the base president has not misunderstood the procedure he supervises. The search for a storage location follows scientific criteria and not the guideline ‘Which burdens and what eases the process’ ”, says Sylvia Kotting-Uhl, Member of Parliament of the Greens. After applying the first geological weighing criteria, the Gorleben salt dome turned out to be less suitable than others and rightly excluded from the further search for a location, according to the chairman of the Environment Committee in the Bundestag.

The BGE declined to comment on the statements made by the head of the federal bureau on Thursday. Before the end of Gorleben, she probably relies on her evidence, which she will explain on Saturday.

The Federal Ministry of the Environment (BMU) said: “The entire site selection process follows strict rules and criteria – as determined by law in broad consensus between the parties. Everyone is bound by it. “In the sub-areas that the BGE provided in the first step that are eligible for further search, it is also stated that Gorleben is not suitable for this further investigation, according to a spokesperson for the BMU. The base organizes the public participation and the framework for the sub-area conference. “It must guarantee a neutral framework in which all opinions and critical comments can be heard.”

Another flank of the search for a repository: Bavaria

Besides Gorleben, the search for a repository already has several aspects. One of them is in Bavaria. The extent to which grassroots attitudes towards nuclear power affect those in power could be observed in Lower Bavaria last week. The Prime Minister, Markus Söder, had come. It should actually be about the 50th anniversary of the Bavarian Forest National Park and a cross-border national park.

But where even district administrators of his own party and mayors reject a nuclear waste depot in the region, Söder cannot ignore the subject. “This is one of the most important issues and so we should discuss the question across the region and also on the Czech side: is this the right place for a warehouse,” said the CSU chief in Neuschönau. He would rather create one of the largest national forest parks in Europe.

How broad the resistance is in the regions remains to be seen. At the end of September, the BGE submitted its first interim report on the search for a location for the highly radioactive waste. 1,900 Castor containers would go underground. Geologically, more than half of the federal territory is currently taken into account. Over the weekend, the results of the report will be discussed for the first time with a wider audience, representatives of politics and science, local authorities and civil society groups at the trade conference. It is not far off that there will also be critical comments.

BGE receives many inquiries from affected regions

Besides mayors and district administrators from Bavaria, a possible decision was also rejected by politicians in Saxony. For example, with the district administrators of Bautzen, Görlitz and North Saxony, all CDU politicians, who simply consider a warehouse in the region unsuitable because of structural change and the phasing out of coal. “You can’t just look at it geologically,” said Bautzen District Administrator Michael Harig. There are regions where established popular parties also have to defend themselves against stronger populists. Some district administrators in Saxony expect the population to be able to organize themselves broadly against the search for a warehouse.

For the BGE, the past weeks have been used for evaluation. Since the publication of the interim report two weeks ago, approximately 200 to 250 written and telephone inquiries have been received from the regions, mainly from representatives of cities and municipalities. Why so many areas of clay rock formations were on the maps of the BGE, why Gorleben was removed from the process as a salt dome, was asked. Some actors were surprised that their region was geologically suitable for a repository. Questions about participation are now on the agenda of many.

For the first time, the specialist conference will discuss the results in detail

The start of the areas of the specialized conference on October 17-18 will be organized by the Atomic Federal Office. Due to the pandemic, the event in Kassel will take place as a digital conference, only a few actors in the search for a repository are on site. The results of the interim report will be discussed in three consecutive meetings at the end of June next year. This form was also criticized.

The Federation for Environment and Nature Conservation Germany (BUND) recently warned that the search would fail and called for more transparency and participation for people. According to BUND Chairman Olaf Bandt, the search for a nuclear waste storage facility for at least a million years could not be crammed within six months through a few specialist conferences.

About 650 people had registered on Tuesday, the base announced on Tuesday. Almost half of them are citizens, 22 percent belong to local authorities, the rest are representatives of civil society organizations and scientists. Each participant has the opportunity to ask questions, comment or provide feedback via an online tool. These can also participate in votes or opinions. “Live connections are also planned. A moderator will conduct the event, ”said a spokeswoman upon request.

The type of participation was criticized a few days before the conference, for example from civic groups and the Bundestag left. “The responsible federal authorities risk the failure of the investigation into the new nuclear waste repository before it has even begun,” left-wing MP Hubertus Zdebel said in a press release on Thursday. Says Zdebel.