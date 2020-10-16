Dispute over collective bargaining in the public service: “Cheeky supply” – the economy

The public sector will face a wave of strikes next week. Verdi rated the employer’s first offer on Friday as “scary, terribly bad and brave.” Until the decisive round of negotiations on October 22, the unions will now force warning strikes to support the willingness of local employers’ associations to make compromises. The city cleaning service is on strike in Berlin on Tuesday.

Employers offer one percent each year

The VKA is negotiating with the federal government about the income of approximately 2.3 million employees and has offered a salary increase in three steps: on March 1, 2021 by 1.0 percent, a year later by another 1.0 percent and on March 1, 2023 by 1 percent, 5 percent. The first step is associated with a minimum amount of 30 euros, the new tariff is to apply for three years. Verdi and police and teacher unions, as well as civil service associations, are demanding 4.8 percent and a contribution of € 300 a month for nursing staff in community hospitals and retirement homes.

50 or 300 euros care allowance

Employers offer a monthly allowance of € 50 for nursing staff and an increase in the allowance for shifts from € 105 to € 155. Verdi, on the other hand, called for a 2.5-hour reduction in weekly working hours in order to relieve the nursing staff of changing shifts. VKA negotiator Ulrich Mädge said that with the offer, employers have shown “more than clearly that public sector employees do valuable and indispensable work”. The “attractive offer” cost the employer a total of 4.8 billion euros, “in the midst of the worst recession,” the employer’s representative asked to understand his own offer, which upset the trade unionists.

“Disrespectful” offer

Verdi’s boss Frank Werneke and Ulrich Silberbach, chairman of the civil servants ‘association, rejected the employers’ proposal as “disrespectful.” “In particular, the proposals for a healthcare system are really bold.” Hospital staff receive “gossip from employers who are also fighting for the lives of patients with corona,” said Werneke and Silberbach.

Other trade union demands, such as an increase in education wages of EUR 100 or the timely adjustment of working hours between East and West, would not be met. Employers want to reduce working hours in East Germany in two steps to 39 hours per week by 2024, which is the western level.

Employers did not want to move

With regard to the effects of the corona pandemic, Werneke and Silberbach recalled that unions proposed to postpone the income round in early summer until 2021 in exchange for a one-off payment of 1,500 euros to 2020. City employers refused because they had no collective bargaining conflict.