How Trump Changed the Media: Journalism that is as neutral as possible is reaching its limits – politics

Jan-Werner Müller is currently a fellow at the Wissenschaftskolleg zu Berlin and at the “Contestations of the Liberal Script” cluster at the HU and FU Berlin.

What can Donald Trump actually do? Apparently not much with real estate. According to New York Times research, he spent his father’s legacy on poor investments. On the other hand, he made real money on his reality TV show, although this was soon gone after further failed projects, and the president is now in debt of about $ 400 million.

His core competence is thus to sell the illusion of a successful entrepreneur, not least because he is a master of media manipulation. His presidency is a stress test not only for political institutions, but also for journalists. Many of them regretted their role in the 2016 election campaign – and this year, too, they encountered traps set by Trump.

In the 1980s, Trump called the tabloid press regularly under a pseudonym to launch flattering stories for him. But everyone knew that the man posing as PR agent was John Barron Trump himself. Journalists also entered the game because they didn’t want to lose the direct line with a guy who was always good for some sensational columns.

This pattern can be seen decades later: this spring it became clear that Trump was systematically spreading misinformation about Covid-19 during his press conferences. But many television stations couldn’t bring themselves to just shut down the show or stop showing the show live, but with a delay and correct falsehoods. As far back as 2016, many of Trump’s election campaign events were broadcast live, saving Trump billions of ad time. At the time, the head of CBS openly admitted that Trump was bad for America, but damn good for the broadcaster.

The spokeswoman for the press stages a fight with journalists who are subsequently slandered

The tendency to always accommodate Trump also has something to do with a professional ethic that most American journalists have had for a century: reporting must be objective and objectivity is best demonstrated by neutrality: you hold up your camera and microphone, or describe what the political class says; the rest belongs to the opinion side.

But what if this kind of reporting, if it weren’t flattering to the president, is delegated as opinion-making? Trump has pressured the media with his accusation of “fake news.” His former adviser Steve Bannon even stated that they – and not the Democrats in Congress – were “the opposition.”

And the White House press secretary no longer has the traditional job of explaining the president’s policies and providing information to the press force; instead, she argues with journalists who are subsequently vilified as enemies of the people.

Some media outlets thought the best way to defend themselves against the charge of bias was to prove their neutrality even more clearly. A proven strategy is to give both political parties the same say. So even for Trump’s speculation about the positive effects of self-injected sanitizers, the voice of an expert had to be found who did not outright dismiss the idea as dangerous to the public.

A complete balance can give the wrong picture – as with the topic of climate change

The dilemma is known for issues such as climate change: even the fifty-fifty balance can give a wrong picture. A much-criticized report from a US news agency recently claimed that the presidential candidates offered two different versions of reality: one in which the pandemic was over and one in which Americans urgently needed help to deal with it. It’s as if the reporter had adopted former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway’s infamous theory that journalists simply had to present facts and “alternative facts” side by side.

Those who are not so naive still have the option of using a different long-term strategy: the election campaign is portrayed as a ‘horse race’, in which the journalists understand better than the readers who cross the finish line first. will go. Media critic Jay Rosen has pointed out that many journalists here deliberately present themselves as insiders – as if they are a tight-knit community with the politicians who know how things really go.

Your coverage seems less objective (after all, it’s a matter of interpretation acting particularly cunning), but still as neutral as a Bundesliga commentator who can also praise a great dribble without applauding the dribbler’s team.

Rosen has proposed replacing this sporting logic with a ‘citizen’s agenda’, in which the central question is which problems the voters actually consider most urgent. Journalists must first find out which topics are important to citizens, analyze the candidates’ views and then question them harshly in interviews.

This is an attractive proposition that could deliver on promises of both neutrality and objectivity, but it also requires more investigative work from the media. However, one can also ask whether objectivity and neutrality should always go together. Journalists never represent political reality mechanically. In every decision that a story is worthy of the public’s attention, one takes a stand.

Party-affiliated newspapers are not shameful – if their bias is transparent

In the past partisan newspapers were common in Europe, in some countries they dominated almost the entire market. You knew where you were, and in principle there is nothing objectionable about what British historian Timothy Garton Ash calls “transparent bias”. It is clear to all that George Orwell did not describe the Spanish Civil War on the principle that both sides should be speaking – but that does not make him any less reliable as a witness.

The problem with a station like Fox News is not that it wants to present the news from the perspective of the ‘conservative workers’ (according to Fox journalist Bill O’Reilly), but that it hypocritically denies its own partiality (official motto: “We report You decide. “). And that untruths are being spread against better judgment: the Fox population has long claimed that the virus is harmless; In the spring, calls for a “reopening” of business and society became increasingly aggressive, while workers were told to stay at home for God’s sake.

Democracy is at stake in these elections. In 2016, many journalists still had the excuse that Trump would not win, so one should be especially critical of future President Hillary Clinton. Today, they must not side with Joe Biden, but must choose the foundations of democracy on which their work is based.