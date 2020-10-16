Cabinet committee on right-wing extremism: why the Union and the SPD cannot agree on the fight against racism – politics

The issue should be resolved shortly. The plan was for the cabinet committee on right-wing extremism chaired by Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) to meet next Wednesday for its third and final meeting. Then the federal government wanted to determine what it wanted to do in the fight against right-wing terror and racism. But now the Chancellery has pulled the “cord”, says SPD domestic politician Helge Lindh. The meeting is adjourned. The reason: too many points of contention between the Union and the SPD.

There is consensus in the Groko that more needs to be done against right-wing extremism and racism. After the attacks in Hanau and Halle, the federal government established the cabinet committee.

Only: the Union and the SPD are discussing which specific instruments should be decided. “In view of individual considerations, one can certainly have different opinions,” said Deputy Thorsten Frei of the Union fraction. That is nicely worded. Because the fronts within the Groko seem hardened; both parties accuse each other of being blocked.

Deputy head of the SPD Serpil Midyatlı therefore demands a word of power from Merkel. “It now mainly depends on the Chancellor to send out a clear signal here,” she says. “The expectations of civil society and migrant organizations of the federal government are high.”

It has to be done quickly

Time is of the essence: the Adjustment Meeting of the Budget Committee will be held in the Bundestag on 26 November. Until then, the Union and the SPD must agree on how much money they want to put into the fight against the right in 2021.

The list of open questions is long – it ranges from an amendment of the Basic Law to the powers of the security authorities to the “Law for the Promotion of Democracy”. According to the wishes of the SPD, this should help associations and initiatives that defend democracy. “They need to be promoted on a permanent basis and not just project-oriented as before,” says Lindh. A new law is not necessary, says Mathias Middelberg, spokesman for domestic policy for the faction of the Union. The “federal extremism prevention programs” have already been expanded in the past. “The Federal Agency for Civic Education, which we have also strengthened in the field of personnel and finance in recent years, is doing well in this area.”

Does the Federal Government Need a Racism Officer?

The Groko is also divided when it comes to dropping the word “race” from the Basic Law – according to Lindh, an SPD “key question”. “Well-intentioned can also mean the opposite of good,” says Frei. He fears that the legal prohibition of discrimination would be undermined if the term were dropped from the constitution.

The SPD’s proposal to appoint a racism officer is also rejected by the union. “The position must be well positioned financially and personally to have an impact,” Lindh asks. “There must be enough manpower for the agent to act as effectively as possible against all forms of racism.”

Little thinks freely of the idea. The fight against racism must be a “top priority” for interior ministers. “It should not be delegated to an ‘agent’.”

Union wants to expand supervision

Frei attaches particular importance to “strong security authorities, in particular a strong federal agency for the protection of the constitution”. SPD leader Saskia Esken recently blocked the expansion of the surveillance of telecommunications by the Federal Intelligence Service and the Military Counterintelligence Service. The SPD chairman therefore accuses Frei of a blocking attitude. ‘In addition to the prevention aspect, we must also give our security authorities the necessary investigative powers, so that they can take effective action against right-wing extremists,’ says Middelberg.

The SPD is open to expanding its powers to protect the constitution, Lindh says. However, there should be no “limitation of the ability of the safety authorities to intervene”.

At the next cabinet meeting, a point of contention is likely to be outsourced: the issue of a police study of racism, as the SPD wants and the Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) rejects. For months, the Social Democrats accused Seehofer of preventing the police from fighting structural racism. Now the SPD’s interior ministers want to work independently and are starting to “have racism under the security authorities scientifically investigated,” as Lindh says. SPD Deputy Head Midyatlı would like a more scientific focus on the topic anyway: “That would be good for the debate in general.”