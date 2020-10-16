The FCC is moving towards Trump to regulate social networks

Clap of thunder across the Atlantic: Ajit Pai, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), has announced that he will obey Donald Trump’s decree by attacking social networks immunity from legal proceedings for content posted on their platform.

Section 230 in the crosshairs

This immunity is provided by Section 230 of the Communication Decency Act, passed in 1996. This law especially regards social networks as hosts and therefore does not hold them responsible for the content that is present there. However, in May, Donald Trump signed an executive order questioning the text after Twitter covered up two of his tweets. Politicians from both sides of the Atlantic, including Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, have also called for a reinterpretation of this famous section to make social networks more accountable, and a new case has accelerated that trend.

This week there was a limited edition New York Post article exploring the relationship between Hunter Biden, the presidential candidate’s son, and a Ukrainian gas group on Facebook and Twitter. While the two platforms stated that the facts described in the paper had been subjected to a full fact-checking, this did not convince the Republicans. The Senate, with a Republican majority, called for the testimony of the CEOs of the two social networks to clear the case with a hearing scheduled for October 28th. According to Senator Ted Cruz, that decision is neither more nor less than censorship.

An intervention that is going badly among the Democrats

Less than a month before the election, one had to suspect that this matter would take on a whole new dimension. The president of the FCC, an independent agency responsible for regulating telecommunications, radio, television and Internet content, issued a statement on Twitter pursuing Trump’s decree and “clarifying the meaning of Section 230”:

“During my tenure with the Federal Communications Commission, I promoted regulatory equality, transparency, and freedom of expression. Social media companies have the right to freedom of expression after the first change. However, you are not entitled to any special immunity from the first amendment, which is denied to other media outlets such as newspapers and broadcasters. “

Ajit Pai, who is also seen as the one who put an end to net neutrality, has been criticized many times since his intervention. On the democratic side, we condemn a very dubious moment on the part of the President of the FCC: “The timing of these efforts is absurd. The FCC does not have to enforce the president’s speech, ”said Jessica Rosenworcel, agency commissioner.

If we still don’t know what Ajit Pai wants to use in practice, this case is further evidence that the Internet as we know it is changing … For better or for worse?