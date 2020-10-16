Rising number of infections in Berlin: demand follows control – politics

Efforts by federal and state governments to stem the increasing number of infections could be further diminished: By allowing urgent requests from 11 restaurants on curfews declared by Berlin’s administrative court last weekend, a major threat part of the anti-corona concept Breaking through politics. Earlier it had become clear that the stay ban for holidaymakers from areas with many infections was crumbling. The problems that arise in the capital, which fights against the uncontrolled development of the number of infections, from the demands of the federal and state governments, are summarized below in five questions and answers.

How can mask need be controlled effectively?

First, social control helps. Wearing a mask is now part of normal everyday life. Everyone who actually enters a store without a mask is usually immediately asked about it and asked to put on a mask. This also applies to doctors’ surgeries, hospitals and offices, where reference is made to colleagues who have forgotten to wear a mask.

And of course regular checks are included, such as in local public transport. For example, at BVG there are 300 inspectors every day who approach passengers when they are not wearing mouth and nose protection. Since the end of April, the mask requirement has applied on buses and trains in Berlin. According to BVG spokeswoman Petra Nelken, the inspectors have so far asked 120,000 passengers to wear a mask. 2500 masks were distributed by the inspectors themselves. And those approached are not usually notorious mask refusers, but many elderly people who have forgotten the mask or have trouble putting it on properly.

The inspectors also act when they encounter passengers who refuse and do not show their understanding: since the end of April, 1,100 station references have been issued and 500 contractual fines have been imposed: 50 euros is due if a mask is not worn. So far, the BVG has only registered 20 objections and no lawsuits against the contractual sanctions imposed.

In catering establishments, public order checks whether the distance between the tables and the mask trip is observed and whether the guests are registered. The lists should be displayed. It is the public order offices that monitor compliance with the corona rules. The police are present at checks in coordination. But the officers themselves also check whether, for example, the stricter corona rules, such as the contact restriction between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. to five people, are being complied with. The stricter rules have been in force since last weekend. According to the police, 90 reports of administrative violations were made just last weekend. The collection of fines, in turn, is the task of the regulatory authorities.

The Berlin authorities are also receiving support from the federal police. How many federal police officers will be seconded is not yet known. The decision after Wednesday’s federal state meeting states that the federal government will “at the request of the states support public order offices with the federal police.” The Berlin Senator of the Interior Andreas Geisel (SPD) is in conversation with the Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU).

How should the acceptance of Berliners, especially young people, be assessed?

Both the police and the BVG describe the acceptance level as “very high”. At the beginning of July, the BVG spoke of a mask level of 80 percent at night and 85 percent in rush hour traffic, now it is 95 percent in 24 hours and 98 percent in rush hour traffic. Even among young people, acceptance seems to be significantly higher than in the summer months. Many now know friends and acquaintances who were or are infected with Covid-19. And whoever has to be quarantined as a contact person registers that it can also have consequences for them. “The virus is getting closer,” described a police spokesman.

Police officers should occasionally discuss the point of wearing masks with a gruff mask, but the arguments would be limited. According to Germany’s early October ARD trend, a whopping 63 percent are in favor of extending the mask requirement to crowded public areas and streets. The Senate wants to discuss this on Tuesday and will probably also decide on an additional mask obligation given the increasing number of infections.

The mask campaign of the Senate Economic Administration and Visit Berlin continues. The motif of an elderly woman with a mask and her raised middle finger, however, disappears after criticism from citizens who are not allowed to wear a mask for medical reasons.

Are the test capacities in the city sufficient?

The capacities are 95 percent exhausted. The professional association “Accredited Laboratories in Medicine” (ALM) has warned against overload. The capacity limit is approximately 55,100 tests per week. The medical practices that are carried out as testing practices by the Association of Statutory Health Insurers have also reached their limits. In Neukölln, the district with the most new infections per 100,000 inhabitants, practices treat 200 to 300 suspicious cases every day. If Berlin gets its share of the nationally ordered 15 million quick test margins, a priority will likely be given to who will be tested first. These should be the vulnerable groups: the elderly, risk groups and people who have professional contact with these groups.

Do the health authorities keep track of the contacts?

The situation with the health authorities is dramatic. You can no longer keep track of the contacts. Neukölln’s doctor, Nicolai Savaskan, says that 70 percent of infections in his district can no longer be detected. The virus has already infiltrated the population on a large scale. That is why the medical officers of Berlin are calling for a change of strategy. You want to fight a risk-based pandemic, such as special opening hours of shops for old and sick people. And tests should also be available to them sooner than, say, travelers returning home. Nursing and retirement homes need special protection.

The Senate has taken positive note of the medical adviser’s approach. Nevertheless, the strategy of contact tracing will be followed in the first instance. But that can change quickly if the number of new infections increases as quickly as before. 706 new corona infections were reported last Tuesday alone. The number of active cases is around 4,200, more than twice as high as in the spring. On April 11, 1,868 active cases were reported. The number of infected people who need to be treated in hospitals is also increasing sharply.

The entire Senate is aware of the dire situation. But every new measure taken to contain the virus is delayed. If the measures do not work as effectively as hoped, the Senate will of course also review the previous testing strategy.

460 Bundeswehr soldiers are currently supporting the Berlin health authorities in tracking down contacts. Most of the armed forces are deployed in Mitte with 94 soldiers, there are 27 in Neukölln, more than 20 in Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf, in Steglitz-Zehlendorf and in Marzahn-Hellersdorf there are 15 soldiers each, according to the RBB. Only Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg has so far refrained from the aid of the Bundeswehr. The district has expanded its workforce by 17 employees. Further appointments are planned. There are also freelancers and so-called containment scouts from the Robert Koch Institute.

Should there actually be a national revocation of the curfew ordered by the court, the number of necessary contact prosecutions could again increase considerably.

What concepts do the Berlin schools have?

When the autumn holidays in Berlin come to an end on October 26, the so-called step-by-step plan that Senator Sandra Scheeres (SPD) of Education has agreed with her hygiene advisory board will come into effect. The highest premise: “We absolutely want to prevent schools from being closed completely,” as the senator puts it. The roadmap requires that the respective school supervisory and health authorities of the districts advise every Thursday which rules apply to each individual school.

Colors document the individual stages of this plan. Green means regular classes. Only a minimum distance of 1.5 meters needs to be observed – at least outside the classroom and after-school care. In yellow, primary schools are required to wear a mask in closed rooms – again with the exception of lessons and after-school care. Both on the top floor of the gymnasium and in the vocational schools, students and teachers must wear a mask during classes and in the staff room. Orange means that wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed areas and under covered or shaded areas. The learning groups should stay together as fixed units, so they should not be mixed.

In case of a strong infection, the red level comes into effect and therefore a mix of face-to-face education and supervised learning at home. Primary school students must have a minimum of three hours of face-to-face education and 2.5 hours of supervision.

“We do not want to set general rules for the neighborhoods,” is Scheeres’ second starting point. Only the health authorities should therefore make the decisions depending on the situation. Before the holiday, 186 study groups were quarantined in Berlin’s public schools, 83 of which were in Neukölln alone. More than 200 students tested positive in general schools, plus nearly 50 teachers. In the vocational schools there were 55 students and no teachers.