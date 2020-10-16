iPhone 13: Touch ID under the screen is discussed again

The four iPhone 12s remain with a notch and thus Face ID. As a result, those who want Touch ID on the lock button, like on the iPad Air 4, will be disappointed. But maybe the iPhone 13 will satisfy them.

L0vetodream, who regularly publishes good information on this topic, posted a new tweet. “MESA uts for iPhone” is the message. “Mesa” is the code name for Touch ID, used internally by Apple. And “uts” certainly refers to “under the screen”.

There have been several rumors of Touch ID under the screen. Apple patents even suggest Apple is working on this issue. However, the technology doesn’t seem to be reaching the level of quality Apple intended. Some Android smartphones already have under-screen fingerprint sensors and some are fine. But for others, it’s a bit shaky.

In any case, L0vetodream joins Bloomberg. The website announced last year that Apple was working with its suppliers to have the fingerprint sensor under the screen. There was talk of a release for 2020 or 2021. And we expect the iPhone 13 for 2021.

It is true that using Face ID with the mask on your face is not exactly ideal at this time of health crisis. Touch ID can fix errors. Now see if the iPhone 13 will be the model with the technology under the screen.