Curfew in Berlin tipped: the rule of law works – and that makes it complicated – politically

Germany is made up of 17 states – namely the Federal Republic as a whole and the 16 federal states. Even in normal times, this leads to moderate inconsistencies. In the meantime, a confusing structure has emerged under pandemic circumstances, in which no citizen has an overview of what applies where. That is also constantly changing.

At the same time, the political courts go to the parade and quash their efforts to effectively protect against infection. The beauty and horror of our state can currently be studied in living objects. Hopefully, political scientists will take notes.

Beauty: the dishes are independent. You keep an eye on fundamental rights. They are a corrective. The rule of law works. Horror: That makes everything even more complicated. How should you rule there? If the citizens don’t understand it, they don’t stick to it. The situation is getting out of hand.

For example, housing bans: in some countries they still apply, in others they don’t. In Baden-Württemberg, the administrative court on Thursday suspended the ban and approved a family from Recklinghausen with three children who wanted to spend their vacation in Ravensburg. The court considers the housing ban to be a disproportionate interference with the fundamental right to free movement of the family and thus unconstitutional.

It uses a “necessity” argument: an infringement of fundamental rights is only “necessary” when less lenient means are not available. However, hotel guests are not among the causes of the pandemic; as a “milder product” the hygiene rules are sufficient. The most dangerous thing is the journey, not the stay.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Now Curfew: The Berlin Administrative Court was the first national court to overturn the curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Although Berlin is a hotspot and the partygoers had already shown in the summer how much they think about self-control.

Again, the court states that curfew is not the “mildest” of the correct means to achieve the legitimate goal. “The Chamber cannot recognize that under the protection and hygiene measures in place so far, restaurants have played such a large part in the infection process that a curfew would be necessary as a further measure because of the new infections now registered”, said the decision.

The main sites of infection are private households, retirement and nursing homes, hospitals and the workplace. The “milder means” of the hygiene rules are sufficient.

What does this teach us? First, Federalism is alive. The more individual justice, the more complicated the regulations. Second, fundamental rights are non-negotiable, the courts pay attention to this.

Things get exciting when the Corona regulations are checked for their constitutionality. Because with them the governments intervene en masse in fundamental rights. But the longer the procedure and the more intensive it is, the more precise the legal basis must be. The state can only intervene in fundamental rights if the people allow it – through laws passed by parliament. Whether the Infection Protection Act is sufficient must be assessed after the crisis.