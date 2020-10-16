Cash, stocks, bank balances: German private wealth in a record high economy

In the second quarter of the corona crisis, people in Germany reached a higher level and benefited from the recovery in stock markets. At the end of June, they were generally richer than ever.

According to the Deutsche Bundesbank, households’ financial assets in the form of cash, securities, bank deposits and receivables from insurance companies rose to a record high of around € 6,630 billion. That was 253 billion euros or 4.0 percent more than in the first quarter.

In addition to the economy, development was also driven by the recovery in stock markets after the fall in stock prices at the beginning of the crisis. “The stock valuation losses in the previous quarter caused by the pandemic and the uncertainty about its economic consequences were largely balanced,” the Bundesbank explained on Friday.

Among other things, savers continue to rely on cash and bank deposits, which, although low interest rates mean they can hardly bring anything, but to which they have quick access. At the end of the second quarter, the volume was approximately 2,694 billion euros. That was 72 billion euros more than in the first quarter. In 1882 alone, billions were in current accounts or in cash.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

According to DZ Bank, the corona crisis is likely to bring the savings rate to a record this year. “On the one hand, many private households have saved more preventively due to fears of loss of income due to part-time work or unemployment,” DZ Bank economist Michael Stappel said recently. “On the other hand, blockage measures and travel restrictions have massively hindered private consumption, especially in the first half of the second quarter.”

According to the Supreme Cooperative Institute, the savings rate is likely to increase to about 16 percent this year, compared to 10.9 percent in 2019. This means that private households would save about 16 euros for every 100 euros of disposable income. According to the Federal Statistical Office, this would be the highest value since reunification.

The Germans use low interest rates to lend money cheaply

According to leading economic research institutes, the disposable income of private households remained relatively stable overall during the acute crisis phase. Economic stimulus programs have also contributed to this. So, overall, people have the money to get to the top.

Insurance and other products for private old age are also popular. At the end of June, it was approximately 2,423 billion euros, which is 20 billion euros more than in the first quarter. According to the Bundesbank, net purchases of shares and other equity were also an important factor, amounting to EUR 16 billion.

As in the past, people use low interest rates to lend money cheaply, especially home loans. Real estate is considered relatively resilient to the crisis.

After deducting debts, financial assets also increased significantly by 236 billion to about 4722 billion euros in net terms. In the calculation, the Bundesbank takes into account cash, bank deposits, securities and claims – but not real estate. The data do not reveal how wealth is distributed. In July, it became clear that the number of dollar millionaires had increased. (DPA)