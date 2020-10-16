Anti-terrorist prosecutor engaged: man reportedly decapitated near Paris

A man was reportedly beheaded on a street near Paris. The incident allegedly took place near a school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris, around 5 p.m. Friday, French news agency AFP reported. The police wrote a little later on Twitter that an operation is currently underway there and that people should avoid the area.

The alleged perpetrator was shot and seriously injured by police in the nearby town of Éragny-sur-Oise, investigators said in the evening. The main suspect was subsequently arrested. In the evening, the anti-terrorist investigators informed the French public prosecutor that they had taken over the investigation. The anti-terrorist public prosecutor’s office confirmed this to the German news agency on Friday. The background to the incident was initially unclear. (dpa, AFP)