This extension shows a dynamic share chart on Twitter

It’s common on Twitter for people to use $ NKE or $ TSLA. Blue Bird Social Networks users can easily add stock symbols to their Tweets. Since the beginning of October, Twitter has made it easier to follow actions on its platform. Indeed, it is now possible to follow stock market tickers as it is possible to follow news on the platform.

The tool of the day goes a little further in this process. Stock Charts is a free Chrome extension developed by Public.com, a company that is making the stock market more “social” by making it easier to keep track of investors, companies, and more. The developed extension makes it possible, if the mouse moves over a stock symbol on Twitter, to display a stock chart with which the development of a security can be followed.

Just download the extension to make it work. Then hover over a ticker on Twitter to view a dynamic stock chart in the Twitter feed.

This small extension allows more context when discussions about the stock market appear in the Twitter feed!