Payments: Apple Music and Spotify are recommended in the UK

Do artists get fair compensation through streaming music? The UK will launch an investigation targeting platforms like Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube.

Currently, Spotify is said to be paying between £ 0.002 and £ 0.0038 per listener, while Apple Music is said to be paying around £ 0.0059. YouTube pays the least, around £ 0.00052 per view. All of the money goes to rights holders, a term that covers everything. It goes from record labels to artists before the sum is shared. Often the artist only receives about 13% of the turnover, the rest is kept by labels and publishers.

Members of the UK Parliament decided to open an inquiry in the light of what artists said. The latter say that the payments received are negligible. For example, violinist Tamsin Little says she made £ 12.14 on millions of pieces in six months. Musician Jon Hopkins says he got $ 8 for 90,000 games on Spotify. A campaign has been launched on payments. It’s called #BrokenRecord.

The growth of the streaming market “cannot come at the expense of talented and lesser-known artists,” said Julian Knight, chairman of the digital, culture, media and sports commission.

In addition to the issue of artist remuneration, MPs will examine how playlists and algorithms in streaming services can distort the music market. And when, given their presence, popular artists suppress new music.