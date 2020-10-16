Anti-terrorist prosecutor called in: man beheaded in the street near Paris – politics

According to media reports, a man has been decapitated on the street near Paris. The incident took place near a school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris, around 5:00 PM on Friday.

In the evening, the anti-terrorist investigators informed the public prosecutor that they had taken over the investigation. One of the investigations concerns murder with a terrorist background, the prosecutor against terrorism from the German news agency confirmed.

Broadcaster BFM TV reported that the alleged perpetrator was murdered by police in the nearby town of Éragny-sur-Oise. Other media reported that he was seriously injured by the police. He was said to have attacked the police before. According to Reuters news agency, eyewitnesses reported that the attacker shouted ‘God is great’ in Arabic.

According to the French newspaper “Le Monde”, the police were called near the crime scene because a suspect was reported. After their arrival, police discovered the decapitated victim, who is said to be a history and geography teacher.

According to “Le Monde”, the teacher addresses the issue of freedom of speech in his class in connection with the caricatures of Mohamed. This aspect is the reason why the counter-terrorism prosecutor took over the investigation.

After the police discovered the body, the officers would have tried to stop the alleged perpetrator who was carrying a stabbing weapon. Because he allegedly threatened the police, they shot him. Because they suspected that the alleged perpetrator was wearing an explosive vest, according to “Le Monde”, the mine clearance service was called.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who is currently traveling to Morocco, immediately decided to return to France.

France has been rocked by Islamist attacks for years – more than 250 people died. That is why people are almost constantly aware of the threat of terrorism. Just a few weeks ago, there was a knife attack in front of the former editorial building of the satirical magazine “Charlie Hebdo”. The perpetrator had cited the re-publication of controversial Mohammed cartoons, which he ‘couldn’t stand’ as a motive. (Teaspoon, dpa, AFP)