Healthcare Interoperability Market Growth and Competitive Strategies – Cerner Corporation, iNTERFACEWARE Inc., NXGN Management, LLC

Healthcare Interoperability Market By Type (Software Solutions, Services), Software Type (Integrated, Standalone), Model Type (Centralized, Hybrid, Decentralized), Interoperability Level (Foundational Interoperability, Structural Interoperability, Semantic Interoperability), Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), Application (Diagnosis, Treatment, Others), End-Users (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Pharmacies), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

The global healthcare interoperability market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the better population management with these services as well as the increased usage of EHR software by the healthcare providers. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global healthcare interoperability market are InterSystems Corporation; Orion Health group of companies; Allscripts Healthcare LLC; Infor; Cerner Corporation; iNTERFACEWARE Inc.; NXGN Management, LLC; OSPLabs; Epic Systems Corporation; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; ViSolve.com; Jitterbit; Health Catalyst; Optum, Inc.; Smiths Medical, Inc.; Ciox Health; TeleTracking Technologies, Inc.; Experian Information Solutions, Inc.; Corepoint Health; Oracle; MuleSoft, LLC; Summit Healthcare Services, Inc.; IBM Corporation, among others.

Market Definition: Global Healthcare Interoperability Market

Healthcare interoperability essentially is the co-working of healthcare information systems and technological services. This ability is provided by interacting between various healthcare databases, technological services to result in better delivery of healthcare services. This involves exchange of information, medicine practices and communication between physicians over software/applications.

Market Drivers

Increasing need to deliver patient specialized healthcare services according to the unique need of every individual, this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increased levels of expenditure incurred & initiatives taken by the government to deliver improving the healthcare services, this is expected to foster growth in the market

Growing requirement to reduce the costs of healthcare incurred, is expected to have a positive effect on the growth of the market

Increased usage of healthcare IT services and unique patient information in the North America and European region, is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Concerns regarding unavailability of completely compatible interoperability offerings, this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Absence of any set standardizations & regulations regarding the usage of these technologies, this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lack of technically skilled professionals for the integration and maintenance of these systems due to a complicated set-up coupled with high costs associated, is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Healthcare Interoperability Market

By Type

Software Solutions Electronic Health Record (EHR) Lab System Imaging System Healthcare Information Exchange Enterprise

Others

Services

By Software Type

Integrated

Standalone

By Model Type

Centralized

Hybrid

Decentralized

By Interoperability Level

Foundational Interoperability

Structural Interoperability

Semantic Interoperability

By Deployment

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

By Application

Diagnosis

Treatment

Others

By End-Users

Healthcare Providers Hospitals & Clinics Long-Term Care Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Diagnostic & Imaging Centers Others

Healthcare Payers

Pharmacies

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Health Catalyst announced that they had completed the acquisition of Medicity, expanding their consumer base along with the locations serviced. They will be able to provide their offerings to a greater number of healthcare providers, facilities to physicians and patients. Due to the combined capabilities of both the companies, they will be able to offer better healthcare services resulting in better quality at a lower cost.

In January 2018, Epic Systems Corporation announced the launch of “One Virtual System Worldwide”, a communicative interface for physicians, clinics, organizations where the exchange of data & interaction between them is available. This will enable not just viewing the data available at their disposal rather involve exchange of valuable information that will help in providing specialized healthcare services according to each individual requirement.

Competitive Analysis:

Global healthcare interoperability market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of healthcare interoperability market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

