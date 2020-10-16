HLA Typing Transplant Diagnostics Services Market Growth, Competitive Strategies – Proimmune Ltd., Creative Biolabs, Histogenetics LLC

HLA Typing Transplant Diagnostics Services Market, By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction {PCR-SSP, PCR SSOP, PCR-SBT}, Next-Generation Sequencing), End-User (Hospitals, Transplant Centers, Specialty Clinics, Academic Institutes), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global HLA Typing Transplant Diagnostics Services Market is expected to reach USD 1,053.20 million by 2025 from USD 532.50 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 9.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are technological advancements in HLA typing, increasing number of solid organ and stem cell transplantation procedures, risen research grants, funds, and public-private investments are boosting the growth of the global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market. On the other hand, weak reimbursements for organ donation and transplantation procedures, expensive NGS and PCR-based devices may hinder the growth of the market.

This Global HLA Typing Transplant Diagnostics Services Market research report is a proven and consistent source of information which gives telescopic view of the existing market trends, emerging products, situations and opportunities that drives your business towards the success. The HLA Typing Transplant Diagnostics Services Market report serves the clients to tackle every strategic aspect including product development, product specification, exploring niche growth opportunities, application modelling, and new geographical markets. HLA Typing Transplant Diagnostics Services Market report also provides company profiles and contact information of the key market players in the key manufacturer’s section. This Global HLA Typing Transplant Diagnostics Services Market research report is organized by collecting market research data from different corners of the globe with an experienced team of language resources.

Market Segmentation: Global HLA Typing Transplant Diagnostics Services Market

The global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market is segmented based on technology into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and next-generation sequencing (NGS). In 2018, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is expected to dominate the global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market with 57.2% market share and is expected to reach USD 593.61 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. However, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period, to reach USD 459.59 million by 2025 from USD 227.14 million in 2017 in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is further sub segmented on the basis of techniques into PCR-SSP (Sequence-Specific Primer), PCR SSOP (Sequence-Specific Oligonucleotide), and PCR-SBT (Sequencing Based Typing). In 2018, PCR-SSP (Sequence-Specific Primer) is expected to dominate the global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market with 49.9% market share and is expected to reach USD 514.76 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. However, PCR-SBT (Sequencing Based Typing) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.6% in the forecast period, to reach USD 183.17 million by 2025 from USD 88.85 million in 2017 in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market is segmented on the basis of end users into hospitals, transplant centers, specialty clinics, and academic institutes. In 2018, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market with 46.4% market share and is expected to reach USD 499.93 million by 2025, with the highest CAGR of 9.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Key Drivers: Global HLA Typing Transplant Diagnostics Services Market

Key Points: Global HLA Typing Transplant Diagnostics Services Market

One Lambda (Thermo Fischer Scientific, InC.) is going to dominate the global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market followed by Proimmune Ltd., Creative Biolabs, Histogenetics LLC, The UCLA Immunogenetics Center, Admera Health, Quick Biology, New York Blood Center, The Sequencing Center, BloodCenter of Wisconsin, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment is dominating the global HLA typing transplant diagnostics services market.

The next generation sequencing (NGS) segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Table of Contents:

INTRODUCTION

1.1. OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 1.2. MARKET DEFINITION 1.3. OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL HLA TYPING TRANSPLANT DIAGNOSTICS SERVICES MARKET 1.4. CURRENCY AND PRICING 1.5. LIMITATION 1.6. MARKETS COVERED

MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1. MARKETS COVERED 2.2. GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE 2.3. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 2.4. CURRENCY AND PRICING 2.5. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 2.6. PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 2.7. SECONDARY SOURCES 2.8. ASSUMPTIONS

MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. DRIVERS

3.1.1. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS IN HLA TYPING 3.1.2. INCREASING NUMBER OF SOLID ORGAN AND STEM CELL TRANSPLANTATION PROCEDURES 3.1.3. INCREASED RESEARCH GRANTS, FUNDS, AND PUBLIC-PRIVATE INVESTMENTS

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.2.1. WEAK REIMBURSEMENTS FOR ORGAN DONATION AND TRANSPLANTATION PROCEDURES 3.2.2. EXPENSIVE NGS AND PCR-BASED DEVICES

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1. RISING HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE IN EMERGING NATIONS

3.4. CHALLENGES

3.4.1. SIGNIFICANT GAP BETWEEN NUMBER OF ORGANS DONATED AND ORGANS REQUIRED ANNUALLY 3.4.2. LACK OF TRAINED STAFF

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY5. PREMIUM INSIGHTS6. GLOBAL HLA TYPING TRANSPLANT DIAGNOSTICS SERVICES MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS)

6.3. POLYMERASE CHAIN REACTION (PCR)

6.3.1. PCR SSOP (SEQUENCE-SPECIFIC OLIGONUCLEOTIDE) 6.3.2. PCR SSP (SEQUENCE-SPECIFIC PRIMER) 6.3.3. PCR-SBT (SEQUENCING BASED TYPING)

GLOBAL HLA TYPING TRANSPLANT DIAGNOSTICS SERVICES MARKET, BY END-USER

7.1. OVERVIEW 7.2. SPECIALTY CLINICS 7.3. HOSPITALS 7.4. TRANSPLANT CENTERS 7.5. ACADEMIC INSTITUTES

GLOBAL HLA TYPING TRANSPLANT DIAGNOSTICS SERVICES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.2. NORTH AMERICA

8.2.1. U.S. 8.2.2. CANADA 8.2.3. MEXICO

8.3. EUROPE

8.3.1. GERMANY 8.3.2. FRANCE 8.3.3. U.K. 8.3.4. ITALY 8.3.5. SPAIN 8.3.6. SWITZERLAND 8.3.7. NETHERLANDS 8.3.8. BELGIUM 8.3.9. RUSSIA 8.3.10. TURKEY 8.3.11. REST OF EUROPE

8.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

8.4.1. CHINA 8.4.2. JAPAN 8.4.3. INDIA 8.4.4. SOUTH KOREA 8.4.5. AUSTRALIA 8.4.6. SINGAPORE 8.4.7. THAILAND 8.4.8. MALAYSIA 8.4.9. INDONESIA 8.4.10. PHILIPPINES 8.4.11. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

8.5. SOUTH AMERICA

8.5.1. BRAZIL 8.5.2. REST OF SOUTH AMERICA

8.6. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

8.6.1. REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 8.6.2. SOUTH AFRICA

GLOBAL HLA TYPING TRANSPLANT DIAGNOSTICS SERVICES MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: GLOBAL 9.2. COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: NORTH AMERICA 9.3. COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: EUROPE 9.4. COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: ASIA PACIFIC

COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. PROIMMUNE LTD.

10.1.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW 10.1.2. PROIMMUNE LTD.: COMPANY SNAPSHOT 10.1.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 10.1.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

10.2. CREATIVE BIOLABS

10.2.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW 10.2.2. CREATIVE BIOLABS: COMPANY SNAPSHOT 10.2.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 10.2.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

10.3. HISTOGENETICS LLC

10.3.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW 10.3.2. HISTOGENETICS LLC: COMPANY SNAPSHOT 10.3.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 10.3.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

10.4. THE UCLA IMMUNOGENETICS CENTER

10.4.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW 10.4.2. THE UCLA IMMUNOGENETICS CENTER: COMPANY SNAPSHOT 10.4.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 10.4.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

10.5. ADMERA HEALTH

10.5.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW 10.5.2. ADMERA HEALTH: COMPANY SNAPSHOT 10.5.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 10.5.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

10.6. QUICK BIOLOGY

10.6.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW 10.6.2. QUICK BIOLOGY: COMPANY SNAPSHOT 10.6.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 10.6.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

10.7. NEW YORK BLOOD CENTER

10.7.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW 10.7.2. NEW YORK BLOOD CENTER: COMPANY SNAPSHOT 10.7.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 10.7.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

10.8. THE SEQUENCING CENTER

10.8.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW 10.8.2. THE SEQUENCING CENTER: COMPANY SNAPSHOT 10.8.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 10.8.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

10.9. BLOODCENTER OF WISCONSIN

10.9.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW 10.9.2. BLOODCENTER OF WISCONSIN: COMPANY SNAPSHOT 10.9.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 10.9.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

10.10. LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS

10.10.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW 10.10.2. LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS: REVENUE ANALYSIS 10.10.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 10.10.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

10.11. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

10.11.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW 10.11.2. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC. :REVENUE ANALYSIS 10.11.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 10.11.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

