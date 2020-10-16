Questions of the day: Brexit talks before the end, Berlin curfew destroyed – that was important – politics

What happened?

• Federal government warns of “the start of a really big second wave”: the number of new infections continues to rise rapidly, political warnings are becoming more drastic. Why the positive rate of the tests is increasingly important.

• Court cancels curfew in Berlin: The Corona curfew is disproportionate, the administrative court says. Bars and restaurants did not play a significant role in the infection process. Absurd consequence of the verdict: the court only ruled on the eleven bars that had denounced curfew. Only now they are allowed to open after 11 p.m. All others must remain closed.

• Johnson prepares Britain for a hard Brexit: Chancellor Merkel is willing to compromise the Brexit dispute. Prime Minister Johnson, on the other hand, still believes an agreement with the EU is unlikely.

• Simultaneous “townhalls” by Trump and Biden: After the screaming competition in the first TV duel, Trump and Biden now appeared separately. The president indirectly confirmed reports of his mountain of debt.

• Japan wants to channel radioactive water from Fukushima into the sea: the polluted water is filtered in a complex process. The International Atomic Energy Agency is not concerned, but fishermen and farmers are protesting.

Want to stay up late and go to restaurants? Commissioned by the Berlin Administrative Court. Photo: imago images / Gerhard Leber

What was discussed?

• Brexit Poker: According to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a no-deal Brexit is getting closer. But the decision will only be taken in the coming weeks, my colleague Albrecht Meier analyzes.

• Courts to scrap Corona rules: first housing ban, now curfew – it is reassuring that courts are paying attention to fundamental rights in the pandemic, Fatina Keilani writes. However, citizens hardly get through when it comes to the rules. Their conclusion: the rule of law works – and that makes it complicated.

• The Gockelspiele in the Corona Round: the Chancellor tried objectively, but the country leaders dispersed and consciously. Our columnist Hatice Akyün would love to photograph the federal system on the moon. A column.

• How Trump Changed the Media: Balance only benefits the president’s rough ideas. He sees the media as opposition. Only transparent bias helps, writes political scientist Jan-Werner Müller in his guest article.

Chancellor Angela Merkel tries, but fails due to the federal system Photo: dpa

What can subscribers read?

• No admission with a headscarf: women with a headscarf are repeatedly rejected, also in fitness studios. There are now sports hijabs specially developed for the leisure sector. What those affected report.

• Stereotypes in everyday life for children: The psychologist and educator Red Haircrow explains how to talk to children about clichés and what feathers, arrows and prairie have to do with racism.

• Praise for the compromise: making concessions has a bad reputation these days. A compromise does not mean that one party reluctantly accepts a bad solution. Seven Suggestions for Modern Dilemmas.

• Sustainable investing: many shareholders want to decide for themselves for which purposes their money is used. A new portal provides answers.

What can we do?

Listen to music: every Friday from 9 p.m., four pop critics present the albums of the week on Radio Eins. This time with Marry Lattimore, Matt Berninger, The Screenshots.

Read a book: A life between the Netherlands and Paris: Josepha Mendels’ extraordinary emancipation novel “Rolien en Ralien”.

Visit an exhibition: tender cowboys and cuddly soldiers: the ‘Masculinities’ exhibition in the Gropius Bau explores the many facets of masculinity.

Watch TV on Saturdays: not just for football fans! “Munich Murder” describes the bizarre football environment of the “sixties” and the competition between red and blue. Operates on ZDF at 8:15 PM.

Watch TV on Sundays: Arte commemorates the actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr with “Ingenious Goddess”. Howard Hughes even set up a lab for her on set. Operates at Arte at 10:15 pm.

Munich Murder: Harald Neuhauser (Marcus Mittermeier, left), Ludwig Schaller (Alexander Held) and Angelika Flierl (Bernadette … Photo: ZDF / Jürgen Olczyk

What do I need to know for the weekend?

The Junge Union invites the CDU candidates to audition Saturday at 6 p.m. The GO members have to vote for Armin Laschet, Friedrich Merz and Norbert Röttgen. We will show the conversation live on tagesspiegel.de.

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier travels to London on Monday. It is probably Britain’s last chance to leave the EU in an orderly fashion.

In London, stricter corona rules apply from Saturday. Given the rapidly increasing number of infections, members of different households are no longer allowed to meet each other indoors. Meetings in cafes or restaurants are also no longer allowed.

In France, the emergency applies from Saturday. Several French cities, including Paris, also have a curfew from 9 PM to 6 AM on Saturdays. Additionally, private celebrations such as weddings in ballrooms or other public places are no longer allowed nationwide.

Number of the day

These were 3 parties that, according to local politician Michael Billen from the Bitburg-Prüm district, turned the Eifel into a corona hotspot. In his words: “At the beginning of October there was a private party here, two people came with Corona. They just didn’t know they were infected. The next night they went to another party and infected people again. And some of those who got infected. went to another party on the third night. ”