TikTok claims its servers are already disconnected from ByteDance

New trend reversal with the ban on TikTok in the USA. The Chinese motion now indicates that the charges against her are false, while she could be banished from American soil.

TikTok soon banned in the US?

This information comes from new legal documents in which the company renews its request for an injunction in view of its possible ban on the other side of the Atlantic. The application had already been appealed to the American judiciary at the end of September in order to avoid being blocked. Judge Carl Nichols then suspended the ban, but only for a short time.

According to Roland Cloutier, TikTok’s director of security, the U.S. Department of Commerce misinterpreted the way the app stores and backs up its users’ data, leading to today’s situation. In August, Donald Trump gave TikTok 90 days to find an American buyer and thus break away from its parent company, giant ByteDance, at the risk of a ban on American soil. If a deal is reached with Oracle, China has said it will not accept a deal it believes is forced as the two countries clash in an increasingly bitter trade war.

If nothing changes, TikTok will be banned from the US on November 12, 2020.

The filing claims to make every effort to meet US requirements

According to the Ministry of Commerce, the app is not separate from the Chinese version Douyin or ByteDance. This means that US user data is stored in China and the government of the country has access to it. A law requires Chinese companies to pass on information to the Communist Party if the Communist Party so requests. However, Roland Cloutier takes action against the American authorities by claiming that ByteDance never resorted to such a practice and that TikTok is “completely separate” from Douyin. Its source code and user data would therefore be separated from it.

He also states that China Unicom Americas provides power and storage space for ByteDance’s servers but, contrary to claims by the Department of Commerce, has no access to them. According to him, user data is encrypted and sent to multiple servers so that it cannot be accessed. TikTok’s chief security officer further claims that the source code including Chinese IP addresses was removed from older versions of the app, along with several bugs and an anti-spam program that allowed data to be accessed. sensitive.

A hearing on TikTok’s injunction is scheduled for November 4th. However, the ban on Chinese use in the United States seems difficult to imagine, while the country’s young people prefer it to their US-made rival Instagram.