Image Guided Navigation Technology Market Demand and Competitive Strategies – B. Braun Melsungen AG; Fiagon AG Medical Technologies; Zimmer Biomet

Global Image Guided Navigation Technology Market research report proves to be an inventive and novel solution for the businesses in today’s changing market place. This market report aids businesses to thrive in the market with an array of insights about the market and the Medical Devices industry. It encompasses key information about the industry, market segmentation, important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the world. The research study performed in this Image Guided Navigation Technology Market report takes into account the local, regional as well as global market.

Global image guided navigation technology market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant rise in the levels of chronic diseases and their burden on various healthcare facilities.

A few of the major competitors currently working in the global image guided navigation technology market are Brainlab; Acclarent, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Medtronic; Stryker; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Fiagon AG Medical Technologies; Zimmer Biomet; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG; Analogic Corporation; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; 7D Surgical; Varian Medical Systems, Inc.; Olympus Corporation among others.

Global Image Guided Navigation Technology Market By Product (CT Scanners, Ultrasound Systems, MRI, Endoscope, X-Ray Fluoroscopy, PET, SPECT), Technology (Optical Navigation System, Electromagnetic Navigation System, Fluoroscopy Navigation Systems, Hybrid Navigation System, Others), Application (Neurological, ENT, Orthopedic, Cardiac, Dental, Urology, Gastroenterology, Oncology, Others), End-User (Hospital & Nursing Homes, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Physician Practices, Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition:

Image guided navigation technology is the utilization of various medical devices and visualization technology which helps physicians in diagnostic as well as surgical procedures. These navigation systems help in better understanding of the human anatomy which helps in the enhancement of surgical as well as diagnostic procedures. These systems transform the anatomy of human body in 3D or 2D images in an output device such as monitors or in physical forms.

Market Drivers

Increasing demands from patients to undergo minimally invasive procedures; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Growing volume of geriatric population resulting in higher number of patients prone to suffer from various chronic disorders can drive this market growth

Various innovations and technological advancements in these systems will also boost the growth of this market

Growing government support for enhancing the volume of cancer radiotherapy procedures; this factor is expected to propel the market growth

Market Restraints

Large financial costs associated with the image-guided systems; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Presence of strict regulatory demands from various authorities regarding product commercialization acts as a restraining factor for this market growth

Concerns regarding various product recalls from the manufacturers also hampers the market growth

Segmentation:

By Product

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

Ultrasound Systems

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Endoscope

X-Ray Fluoroscopy

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

By Technology

Optical Navigation System

Electromagnetic Navigation System

Fluoroscopy Navigation Systems

Hybrid Navigation System

Others

By Application

Neurological

Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT)

Orthopedic Hip Replacement Knee Replacement

Cardiac

Dental

Urology

Gastroenterology

Oncology

Others

By End-User

Hospital & Nursing Homes

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Physician Practices

Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Koninklijke Philips N.V. in collaboration with B. Braun Melsungen AG announced the availability of Onvision. It is an ultrasound system for real-time tracking of needle tip tracking in specific anesthesia. This guidance system will help anesthesiologists in accurate deployment of needle tips for patients. The device will be exhibited at “38th Annual Conference of the European Society of Regional Anaesthesia and Pain Therapy (ESRA)” being held in Bilbao, Spain from 11th-14th September, 2019

In May 2018, Acclarent, Inc. announced the launch of “TruDI”, an image-guided navigation system for ENT procedures. The device has been granted 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA which has been designed for endoscopic sinus surgeries, intra and paranasal procedures in patients requiring sinus surgeries

Competitive Analysis:

Global image guided navigation technology market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of image guided navigation technology market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global image guided navigation technology market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

