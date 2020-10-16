Trailer for Fireball and Kate Hudson in Truth Be Told

There’s twice as much news for Apple TV + today. The first concerns the documentary Fireball and the second focuses on the Truth Be Told series.

Fireball

Apple shows the Fireball trailer. It is a documentary by the filmmaker Werner Herzog and Professor Clive Oppenheimer. Fireball takes viewers on a journey to discover how shooting stars, meteorites, and deep impacts have focused the human imagination on other realms and worlds, as well as on our past and future.

Apple acquired the rights to Fireball in July for an undisclosed amount. The documentary will be available on Apple TV + on November 13th. It will join those already available on the streaming platform, namely The Elephant Queen, Boys State, Visible: Out On Television or Beastie Boys Story.

To be honest

The series Truth Be Told has added Kate Hudson to its cast. She will play a look counselor and longtime friend of Poppy Parnell (Olivia Spencer) as a new affair that deeply involves the two women unfolds and quickly tests their relationship.

In the first season, Aaron Paul was seen as Warren Cave. But Truth Be Told is designed as an anthology series with a new main story each season. It will therefore be possible to watch the second season without having seen the first.