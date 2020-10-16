iPhone 12: The first ad focuses on performance

Apple released the first advertisement for the iPhone 12 today. The manufacturer is categorical: the iPhone 12 is “the most powerful iPhone of all time”. There’s no mention of the A14 chip, but the latter allows a lot of performance.

The ad places particular emphasis on the iPhone 12 Pro. This can be understood. After all, this model has three photo sensors (compared to two on the iPhone 12), a LiDAR scanner and stainless steel (the iPhone 12 is made of aluminum).

Plans on the back of the iPhone 12 Pro are available at the beginning of the ad with a very special view of the photo block. We then see the stainless steel edge of the smartphone and the 5G logo to make it clear that the new cellular network is supported. The ad then shows a woman unlocking her iPhone 12 Pro, which causes an explosion effect. His home is shaken, as are the people around.

Apple today launched pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. The first deliveries will be made on October 23. Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will take place on November 6th and will be delivered a week later on November 13th.