Anti-terrorist prosecutor called in: history teacher beheaded on the street near Paris – politics

A history teacher was probably beheaded in the street near Paris in connection with the controversial Mohammed cartoons. After the fact on Friday afternoon near a school in Conflans Saint-Honorine, the French counter-terrorism prosecutor intervened. The alleged perpetrator who was shot by police later died, according to judicial sources.

After the alleged terrorist attack, President Emmanuel Macron arrived on the scene late Friday evening. As reported by the TV news channel BFMTV and other media outlets, the 42-year-old was joined by Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer and Deputy Interior Minister Marlène Schiappa.

Police say the murder victim is a history teacher who showed his students the Mohammed cartoons as part of his lesson on freedom of expression. According to investigators, police had been called to the school northwest of the French capital because eyewitnesses had spotted a suspect nearby. When the officers arrived on the scene, they found the teacher’s body.

The alleged perpetrator is said to have been murdered by the police in the nearby town of Éragny-sur-Oise. The mayor of Éragny-sur-Oise, Thibault Humbert, reported this to the broadcaster BFM TV. ‘It’s incredibly violent. That’s the information I have now, ”said Humbert. He was on the scene and was in contact with the detectives.

Other media reported that he was seriously injured by the police. He was said to have attacked the police before. According to Reuters news agency, eyewitnesses reported that the attacker shouted ‘God is great’ in Arabic.

According to the French newspaper “Le Monde”, the police were called near the scene because a suspect was roaming the area. Upon arrival, the police discovered the decapitated victim.

According to “Le Monde”, quoting police circles, the teacher addresses the topic of freedom of speech in his class in connection with the caricatures of Mohammed. This aspect is the reason why the counter-terrorism prosecutor took over the investigation.

Suspected explosive vest – called mine clearance service

After the police discovered the body, officials in the nearby town of Éragny-sur-Oise are said to have tried to stop the alleged perpetrator who was carrying a stabbing weapon. Because he allegedly threatened the police, they shot him. Because they suspected that the alleged perpetrator was wearing an explosive vest, according to “Le Monde”, the mine clearance service was called.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who is currently traveling to Morocco, immediately decided to return to France.

France has been rocked by Islamist attacks for years – more than 250 people died. That is why people are almost constantly aware of the threat of terrorism. Just a few weeks ago, there was a knife attack in front of the former editorial building of the satirical magazine “Charlie Hebdo”. The perpetrator had cited the re-publication of controversial Mohammed cartoons, which he ‘couldn’t stand’ as a motive. (Teaspoon, dpa, AFP)