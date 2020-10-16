Download the curfew certificate to go out between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

The government just made the travel certificate available during the curfew. It will take place from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m. from Saturday. The Île-de-France and eight metropolises are affected: Aix-Marseille, Grenoble, Lille, Lyon, Montpellier, Rouen, Saint-Étienne and Toulouse.

This certificate for going out between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. should only be used for the following reasons:

Travel between the place of residence and the place of work or the place of education and training Consultations and care that cannot be provided remotely and cannot be postponed; Consultations and care for patients with long-term illnesses and the purchase of medication Travel for compelling family reasons, to support vulnerable and precarious people or to take care of children Travel for people with disabilities and their companions Summons to courts or administrative authorities Participation in missions of general interest at the request of the Travel Authority In connection with transits for long-distance travel, short trips within a maximum radius of one kilometer of the house for the needs of pet businesses

The certificate is now available on the government website at this address. It is possible to print and complete the paper version. Otherwise, you can use the digital version directly on your smartphone. The digital certificate can be obtained from this address.

The curfew lasts six weeks. Failure to comply with the curfew will result in:

First sanction: a fine of 135 euros, increased to 375 euros (in the event of non-payment or a dispute within the period specified in the notification of infringement) Non-dispute within the period specified in the notice of violation) After 3 crimes in 30 days: a fine of 3,750 euros, punishable by a 6-month prison term

Why this curfew?

The government says that the health situation in France continues to deteriorate. The purpose of the curfew is to help fight Covid-19 to limit the number of cases.