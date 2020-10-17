iPhone 12 and 12 mini: battery capacities revealed

Apple never says what the capacity of its iPhone batteries is. You will have to wait for the disassembly or certification by organizations to find out. Today it is the Brazilian organization ANATEL that makes it possible to determine the battery capacity of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.

The IPhone 12 has a 2,815 mAh battery. In comparison, the iPhone 11 has a 3,110 mAh battery. This equates to a 9.49% decrease from one generation to the next. Even so, Apple makes sure that the autonomy is the same on both phones. The manufacturer mentions up to 17 hours of video playback, up to 10 hours of video streaming and up to 65 hours of audio playback. The A14 chip that the new iPhones are equipped with must have the necessary tweaks to provide the same uses with a smaller battery.

The iPhone 12 mini has a 2,227 mAh battery. It is difficult to compare it with last year as this iPhone is a new format. Apple has not yet offered a 5.4-inch iPhone. In terms of autonomy, Apple announces up to 15 hours of video playback, up to 10 hours of streaming video, and up to 50 hours of audio playback.

Tips for the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro max

The battery capacities for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro are currently not disclosed. However, if we adhere to a leak from July onwards, the former has a 2,775 mAh battery and the latter has a 3,687 mAh battery. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are 3,046 mAh and 3,969 mAh, respectively. This would also mean a decline from one generation to the next.

As a result, the autonomy is not quite the same. Apple is promoting up to 11 hours of streaming video and up to 65 hours of video playback for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro. On the other hand, it’s up to 17 hours for the iPhone 12 Pro for video playback and up to 18 hours for the iPhone 11 Pro. The autonomy is the same for the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.