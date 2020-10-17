Plastic Cards Market 2020 Industry Size, Share by Global Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2027

Global Plastic Cards Market By Type (Contact Cards, Contactless Cards), Technology (Chip Enabled Cards, Regular Cards, Smart Cards), Applications (Gift Cards, Access Cards, Payment Cards, SIM Cards, Transportation Cards, Government/Health, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global plastic cards market is expected register a substantial CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period of2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the increased usage of mobile phones and growing demand for secure & reliable payment transactions across various industries.

Market Definition: Global Plastic Cards Market

Plastic Cards are used in various sectors such as healthcare, government, banking, transportation, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), for authentication and identification. They help in providing individuals with authorized access to secured premises of an organization to ensure confidentiality and data security. Increased technological advancements in plastic cards, such as chip cards and smart cards, are gaining attraction among the consumers, thus increasing its demand across the world.

Market Drivers:

Increased demand for plastic cards in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to drive the market in the forecast period

Growing demand for secure & reliable payment transactions across various industries will also propel the market growth

Increased usage of mobile phones is booting the market growth

Governments are also moving forward towards digital world and rising focus on growing e-payments is fuelling the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Competitive pricing from local players is expected to restrain the market in the forecast period

Lack of standardization and consumer awareness, will also hamper the market growth

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of industry in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Global plastic cards market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of plastic cards market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Plastic Cardsmarket segments by application, study objectives, and years considered. Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis. Plastic CardsMarket Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution. Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value Plastic Cardsmarket share, and production market share by type. Plastic CardsMarket Size by Application: This section includes Plastic Cardsmarket consumption analysis by application. Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Plastic Cardsmarket are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production. Plastic CardsMarket Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Plastic Cardsmarket value chain, and sales channel analysis. Plastic CardsMarket Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global plastic cards market are Thales Group, ABcorp, IDEMIA, Perfect Plastic Printing, CPI Card Group Inc., Giesecke+Devrient GmbH, QARTIS S.A, INTELIGENSA, Marketing Card Technology, LLC, dz card (International) Ltd, tag systems, Tactilis ltd, CardLogix Corporation, Watchdata, TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD., Goldpac among others.

