New Detailed Information: Recliner Sofas Market By Global Trends, Business Growth, And Forecasts 2026 | Covid19 Impact Analysis | Key Players: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc., Ekornes AS, American Leather., LA-Z-BOY ASIA CO., LTD, Man Wah Holdings Limited, Muse, Recliners India Pvt. Ltd., Bab Leather Lounge, Metro Plus Life Style, Little Nap

Recliner sofas market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 11.74 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 6.80% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Recliner sofas market report analyses the growth, which is currently being owed to the focus to increase the level of investment in real estate and construction sector.

Global Recliner Sofas Market By Type (Single-Seater, Multi-Seater), Material (Fabric, Leather, Others), Operating Mode (Manual, Power), Sales Channel (Specialty Stores, Branded Stores, Online Channels, Discount Stores), End-User (Commercial, Domestic), Design (Casual Style, Traditional Style, Contemporary Style, Other Styles), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Rising preferences of luxury and premium sofas, increasing urbanization in the economy, surging demand of fully furnished apartments along with boosting number of middle class population will likely to accelerate the growth of the recliner sofas market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growing number of online distribution channel along with rapid growth of tourism sector as well as hospitality sector will further boost several opportunities that will lead to the growth of recliner sofas market in the above mentioned forecast period.

This recliner sofas market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on recliner sofas market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Recliner Sofas Market Scope and Market Size

Recliner sofas market is segmented on the basis of type, material, operating mode, sales channel, design and end-user. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, recliner sofas market is segmented into single-seater and multi-seater.

Based on material, recliner sofas market is segmented into fabric, leather and others. Others have been further segmented into faux leather, micro-fiber and vinyl.

On the basis of operating mode, recliner sofas market is segmented into manual and power.

Based on sales channel, recliner sofas market is segmented into specialty stores, branded stores, online channels and discount stores.

Based on design, recliner sofas market is segmented into casual style, traditional style, contemporary style and other styles.

On the basis of end-user, recliner sofas market is segmented into commercial and domestic.

The countries covered in the recliner sofas market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the recliner sofas market due to the increasing level of disposable income of the people, rising preferences towards healthy and luxurious lifestyle. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest growth rate due to the rising willingness to pay of the customer along with improving standard of living.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

The major players covered in the recliner sofas market report are Klaussner Home Furnishings, Ashley HomeStores, Ltd., Natuzzi S.p.A., Jackson Furniture Industries, JAYMAR, Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc., Ekornes AS, American Leather., LA-Z-BOY ASIA CO., LTD, Man Wah Holdings Limited, Muse, Recliners India Pvt. Ltd., Bab Leather Lounge, Metro Plus Life Style, Little Nap, Vishwakarma Steel Furniture & Fabrication., Raja Interiors Private Limited., Krunal Engineers, AARYANSH BUILDCON, Manthralayam Decors & Furnitures, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

