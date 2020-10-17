Global Steel Drum Market Seeking Excellent Growth |Industry Share, Size 2020 Movements by Growth Status, Trend Analysis

Global Steel Drums Market By Material Type (Stainless Steel, Cold Rolled Steel, Carbon Steel), Head Type (Tight Head, Open Head), Capacity (Up to 10 Gallons, 10- 30 Gallons, 30- 50 Gallons, 50-80 Gallons, 80 Gallons and Above), End- User (Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Oil & Lubricants, Paints & Dyes, Chemical and Solvent, Building & Construction, Agriculture, Other Application), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Steel drums market is expected to reach USD 12.47 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 5.51% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for cost efficient packaging solution and increase usage of steel drums in bulk packaging are the factors which will create new opportunities for the steel drum market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Steel drums as the name suggests are those drums which are made steel and are used to carry both harmful and harmless substances such as chemicals, paints, oil and other. Steel is regarded as strong and robust products for the production of industrial grade containers. These steel drums have the ability to work well in different temperatures and remain unaffected by the thermal shocks.

Growing demand for cost effective packaging solutions will accelerate the market demand for steel drums. Increasing usage of steel drums due to their high mechanical strength is also expected to drive the market growth. Growing demand from paint & coating industry is also anticipated to enhance the market for steel drums. On the other hand, growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, increasing awareness about the advantages of steel drums such as lightweight & insulation properties, and growing demand for consumer goods will further accelerate the growth of steel drum market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

This steel drum market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Steel Drum Market Scope and Market Size

Steel drum market is segmented on the basis of material type, head type, capacity, and end- user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of material type, the steel drum market is segmented into stainless steel, cold rolled steel and carbon steel.

The head type segment of the steel drum market is segmented into tight head and open head.

The steel drum market on the basis of capacity is segmented into up to 10 gallons, 10- 30 gallons, 30- 50 gallons, 50-80 gallons and 80 gallons and above.

The steel drum market is also segmented on the basis of end- users. The end- users is further segmented into food & beverage, healthcare & pharmaceutical, oil & lubricants, paints & dyes, chemical and solvent, building & construction, agriculture and other application.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of industry in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Points Covered in the Steel Drum Market Report

The points that are discussed within the report are the major Steel Drum market players that are involved in the market such as market players, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. This report analyzed 12 years data history and forecast.

The growth factors of the Steel Drum market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the Steel Drum market are explained in detail.

Data and information by Steel Drum market player, by region, by type, by application and etc., and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the Steel Drum market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

North America will hold the largest share in steel drum market due to increasing consumption and demand for packaged products while Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 because of increasing industrialization.

The countries covered in the steel drum market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The country section of the steel drum market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

