Oxo Alcohols Market (Covid 19 Impact Analysis) Data Highlighting Major Vendors, Promising Regions, Anticipated Growth Forecast To 2027

The Global Oxo Alcohols Market is expected to reach USD 21.5 billion by 2025, from USD 15.1 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Oxo Alcohols Market, By Type (N-Butanol, 2- Ethylhexanol, ISO Butanol, Other OXO Alcohols), Application (Acrylates, Glycol Ethers, Acetates, Lubes, Resins, Solvents, Plasticizers, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Oxo Alcohols Market

Oxo alcohols are prepared by a two-step process. Firstly it is to convert ole fins to alcohols by reaction with syn gas followed by hydrogenation of the resultant aldehyde. This is done in the presence of rhodium catalyst. Different olefins such as propylene, ethylene and acetylene are used for the preparation of different kinds of oxo alcohols. The key oxo alcohols for various end-user industries are isononanol, 2-ethylhexanol, 2-propylheptanol, n-butanol and iso-butanol. They are used in the manufacturing of phthalates as a solvents and intermediates. Phthalates are used for manufacturing vinyl plasticizers. These plasticizers have applications in various end-use industries such as automotive, buildings & construction, and consumer goods. These applications account for the major driving factors for this market. The market for Oxo-alcohols is chiefly driven by escalating demand from the plasticizers as well as the solvents industry. In May 2017, Ineos acquired Arkema’s oxo alcohol business for integrating the Oxochimie joint venture and growing the global market presence in oxo alcohols, aldehydes & derivatives. They produce butanol, 2-ethyl hexanol and oxoaldehydes on behalf of its parent companies.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for butyl acrylates, 2-eh acrylates

Increasing application scope in solvent formulations for usage in printing inks, cleaners & polish

Market Restraint:

Fluctuating raw material prices such as crude oil and derivatives

Stringent environmental regulations associated with the oxo alcohols industry

The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Oxo Alcohols market trends, forecasts, and market size to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Oxo Alcohols industry.

Research Methodology: Global Oxo Alcohols Market

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of industry in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Market Competitors: Global Oxo Alcohols Market

The key players operating in the global oxo alcohols market are

The DOW Chemical Company

BASF SE

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries

The other players in the market are, The Andhra Petrochemicals Limited (India), Oxea GmbH (Germany), Ineos (Switzerland), LG Chem Ltd (South Korea), BAX Chemicals (Netherlands), Qatar Petroleum (Qater), Arkema SA (France), ZAK S.A. (Poland), Sasol Limited (South Africa), Indu Nissan Oxo Chemicals Industries Ltd (India), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), PDIT Group Ltd (Russia), Apratim International (India), Dhiren Chemical Industries (India)and many more.

