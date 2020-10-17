Food Grade Paraffin Wax Market Report Extensive Analysis 2020 | Specified By Production, Technology, Competition, And Revenue Forecast Till 2027

Global Food Grade Paraffin Wax Market By Type (Fully Refined Wax, Semi-Refined Wax), Application (Candles, Packaging, Board Sizing, Rubber, Hot Melts, Cosmetics, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Food grade paraffin wax market is expected to grow at a rate of 8.9% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing demand of aromatherapy will act as a factor for the food grade paraffin wax market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Increasing health effects such as lung cancer and asthma due to the toxic fumes comes from the paraffin wax along with rising crude oil prices will hamper the growth of food grade paraffin wax market in the above mentioned forecast period.

This food grade paraffin wax market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Paraffin wax is obtained from saturated hydrocarbons which are solid, colourless, soft and odourless in nature and is derived from oil purification process. This type of wax used to provide therapeutic effect in different types of physiotherapy treatments, while used in application in rubber, paper, electrical appliances, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

Global Food Grade Paraffin Wax Market Scope and Market Size

Food grade paraffin wax market is segmented on type and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the food grade paraffin wax market is segmented into fully refined wax and semi-refined wax.

Based on application, the food grade paraffin wax market is segmented into candles, packaging, board sizing, rubber, hot melts, cosmetics and others.

North America dominates the food grade paraffin wax market due to increasing demand of cosmetics and fragrance products along with growth of food packaging industry along with rising oil and gas exploration while Asia-Pacific will expect to grow in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 because of growing demand of hot melt adhesives and packaging will boost the market growth.

The countries covered in the food grade paraffin wax market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

The major players covered in the food grade paraffin wax report are Sinopec, Exxon Mobil Corporation., Sasol Germany GmbH, The International Group, Inc., NIPPON SEIRO CO.,LTD, Petrolub Inc., Numaligarh Refinery Limited., Repsol, H&R GROUP, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Eni S.p.A., Cepsa, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

