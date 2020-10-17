Shea Butter Market Projected Growth Rate 2020 | Demand Status, Future Scope, Upcoming Trends Of Manufacturers, Global Share With Industry Size Forecast To 2027

Global shea butter market is projected to rise to USD 2.73 billion by 2026, undergoing growth with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The growth of the market is because of its usage in skin and hair products such as lip gloss, moisturizers, and hair conditioner which are few of the dominant applications of shea butter. Shea butter melts at body temperature, which makes it an excellent base for ointments used in the treatment of itching and skin swelling such as eczema.

Global Shea Butter Market By, Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Hypermarket, Others), End User (Pharmaceuticals & Medical, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food Processing, Retail, Others), Grade (Grade A, Grade B, Grade C, Grade D, Grade E), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Species (Vitellaria Nilotica, Vitellaria Paradoxa), Certification (Uncertified, Certified), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Shea butter is a type of vegetable fat extracted from the nut of an African tree. It is widely used as a beauty product in cosmetics industry for skin and hair related products, in lip gloss, skin lotions, hair conditioners etc. It acts as an incredible skin moisturiser. It has a high content of vitamins and fatty acids, which are deemed fit for smoothening, soothing and moisturising the skin. Shea butter is also used in food preparation as an alternative to animal butter and vegetable oil. It also extensively used as an alternative to cocoa butter, in making of chocolates and confectionaries.

Market Drivers:

The rising prices of cocoa butter compel manufacturers to use shea butter as an alternative to cocoa butter in chocolates and confectionaries

Shea butters increased applicability in bakery products and in the food industry

Shea butter is extensively used in the cosmetics industry, manufacturers are introducing new and innovative products into the market containing shea butter

The growing awareness of the benefits of using shea butter

The increasing ageing population, leads to an increased demand for anti-ageing products which contain shea butter

Market Restraints:

Large variety of substitutes to shea butter are available in the market, such as mango butter, shea oil, avocado butter, and cocoa butter which can restrain it’s growth

The level of industry organisation is still lagging and there are not set standards or the quality of the product which restrains the growth of this market

The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Shea Butter market trends, forecasts, and market size to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Shea Butter industry.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of industry in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global shea butter market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of shea butter market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Shea Butter market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered. Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis. Shea Butter Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution. Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value Shea Butter market share, and production market share by type. Shea Butter Market Size by Application: This section includes Shea Butter market consumption analysis by application. Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Shea Butter market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production. Shea Butter Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Shea Butter market value chain, and sales channel analysis. Shea Butter Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the shea butter market are Empower Village LLC., J.A.M. Distributing Company, Bulk Apothecary, Pameri Organic Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Vermont Soap, Baraka Shea Butter, Maison Karite, Vink Chemicals GmbH & Co. KG, savannahfruits.com, Cargill, Incorporated, Clariant, Aos Product Pvt. Ltd., Timiniya Tumna Company, Jedwards International, Inc., shebuindustriesltd.com, Akoma Cooperative Multipurpose Society, Ghana Nuts Company Limited, Aethon-International, The Organic Shea Butter Company amongst others.

