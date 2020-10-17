Halal Food Market(Covid 19 Impact Analysis) Data Highlighting Major Vendors, Promising Regions, Anticipated Growth Forecast To 2027

Global Halal Food Market By Type (Halal Food, Halal Drinks, Halal Supplements), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Channel, Others), Product Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Milk & Dairy Products, Meat, Poultry & Seafoods), Product Base (Native Starch, Modified Starch, Sweeteners),Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global halal food market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 12.05% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising awareness about the health benefits of halal products and increasing expenditure on food & non- beverage are the factor for the market growth.

Halal food applies to food items and drinks specifically defined by Islamic dietary laws. A halal certified product consists of products such as halal foie gras, spring rolls, lasagne, pizza, nuggets and others. The guidelines for halal by the Halal food authority are based on Islamic Shari’ah. These products are usually considered clean, safe and highly nutritional.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Muslim population will drive the growth of this market

Rising consumer awareness also accelerates the market growth in the forecast period

High demand of halal products is another factor boosting the market growth

Rising preference for online shopping will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Increasing disposable income also drives the market growth

Market Restraints:

Strict growing laws will also hamper the market growth

Dearth of large scale halal industries also acts as a restricting factor for the growth of this market

Lack of global regulatory body for certification of halal food products canhamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Almarai announced the acquisition of Premier food business from Alamar Foods which will help the company to enhance their footprints in foodservice market. Premier Foods is a producer for the food service industry in the Middle East of value-added halal meat and poultry products. This will help the company to strengthen their market position and provide better products to their customer

In July 2018, Saudi Arabia announced the launch of their new centre for halal products and food. It will provide a guide in partnership with universities and research centers for halal food and products and services, halal certification and study and studies. The center’s vision is to be an Islamic leader in halal products to reinforce the Kingdom’s Islamic aspect through an administrative system and highly skilled human resources working within the Islamic Sharia framework, and to keep up with the production of the food industry

Global halal food market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of halal food market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global halal food market are Nestle; Cargill, Incorporated.; American Foods Group, LLC; Midamar Corp; Carrefour; TAHIRA; Saffron Road; Unilever; Al Islami Foods; One World Halal; BRF SA; Allanasons Pvt Ltd; QL Foods Sdn Bhd.; Nema Food Distribution Inc.; NAMET; Kawan Food Berhad; Haoyue Group; Prima Agri-Products Sdn. Bhd.; among others.

